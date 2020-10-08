Lovin Games Weekly - Watch Dogs: Legion reveals the dark and epic story trailer

We also review FIFA 21 and we've found you one of the best video games of all time for less than a tenner.

Every week at Lovin Games Weekly, we're aware we are crossing another seven days off the countdown towards getting our hands on the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

With such landmark occasions on the horizon, you would think that the video game landscape would be going quiet until then, and you would be wrong! This week has bursting at the seams with new games stuff, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, coming soon to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia)

I'll keep this short. I don't like or understand football, but I did try to like and understand FIFA 21. You can read all about how that went right here.

If you do like and understand football, then chances are you're already planning on buying this game, and I don't need to explain any of this to you.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Watch Dogs: Legion story trailer looks like the biggest, most expensive HBO show ever

The third in the hackers-get-revenge franchise moves the action to London, which is under attack from a terrorist organisation AND an aggressively restrictive government watching everyone's every move. The story trailer has just been released and by golly it looks huge, gorgeous, and painfully topical.

Playable previews of segments of the game have been made available to a select few reviewers around the world, and the early word is very positive. Another addition to your Santy lists, no doubt.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia from Thursday, October 29, available on Xbox Series X/S from Tuesday, November 10, and on PS5 from Tuesday, November 24.

Check out the trailer right here:

DEAL OF THE WEEK

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4)

Initially released in 2015, The Witcher 3 has been named by several outlets as one of the best video games of all time. It is absolutely MASSIVE, with up to 200 hours of gameplay to be discovered in the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster slayer for hire known as a Witcher, who is looking for his missing adopted daughter on the run from the Wild Hunt, an otherworldly force determined to capture her.

CD Projekt Red, the folks behind this game, will soon be launching Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of 2020, so before you get lost in that one, we fully recommend you get lost in this one.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €29.99 to just €8.99.

All prices and details correct at time of publication.

READ NEXT: The first hands-on reviews for the PlayStation 5 console have arrived