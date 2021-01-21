Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox reveal full list of 2021 exclusives

Happy days for Series X players!

Another week into January, and this week actually represents one of the first BIG new releases of the year, which should make anyone happy who thought that after Christmas there might be a lack of new games to get your hands on!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Hitman III

The world of paid-for-assassinations has never really been done better than in the Hitman series, and by all accounts, Hitman III is one of - if not the - best the series has been to date (don't let the numerical title fool you, this is actually the eighth entry in the franchise).

Essentially, you're given six different playgrounds to take out your targets - ranging from air-dropping onto the world's tallest building, to an underground Berlin rave - and it is up to you how carefully, or not-so-carefully, you complete your mission. Will you find a high position and snipe them out? Dress up as a chef and poison their food? Whatever the mission, there are PLENTY of different ways to assassinate, which means each of the six missions will have a huge amount of different ways to do your job.

Hitman III is available right now for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch and Stadia.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Xbox reveal the full list of exclusives coming in 2021

Hot on the hells of Sony releasing some of the launch dates for some of the biggest games this year (and next year, and the year after), Xbox have gone one further, and listed out all of the exclusive games that you can play on their consoles this year.

While a lot of them don't have actual specific dates just yet, most likely due to shifting schedules because of covid and everyone working from home, here is that list in full:

Adios – 2021

The Artful Escape – 2021

The Ascent – 2021

The Big Con – 2021

CrossfireX – 2021

Dead Static Drive – 2021

Echo Generation – 2021

ExoMecha – 2021

Exo One – 2021

The Gunk – 2021

Halo Infinite – 2021

The Last Stop – 2021

Lake – 2021

Little Witch in the Woods – 2021

The Medium – January 28

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Summer 2021

Psychonauts 2 – 2021

RPG Time – 2021

Sable – 2021

Scorn – 2021

She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021

Shredders – 2021

Song of Iron – 2021

Tunic – 2021

Twelve Minutes – 2021

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – 2021

Warhammer 40K: Darktide – 2021

Way to the Woods – 2021

The Wild at Heart – 2021

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Set in the fictional island of Auroa in the Pacific Ocean, you play a special forces operative who is sent in to investigate a series of disturbances on the island, and uncover a local military contractor has been causing some trouble.

Okay, cards on the table, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is FAR from the best Tom Clancy game in the market, but considering just how big a drop in the price this has, it is about as much money you'd likely find down the back of your couch!

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €69.99 to just €9.09.

