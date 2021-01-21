Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox reveal full list of 2021 exclusives

Happy days for Series X players!
Another week into January, and this week actually represents one of the first BIG new releases of the year, which should make anyone happy who thought that after Christmas there might be a lack of new games to get your hands on!
GAME OF THE WEEK
Hitman III
The world of paid-for-assassinations has never really been done better than in the Hitman series, and by all accounts, Hitman III is one of - if not the - best the series has been to date (don't let the numerical title fool you, this is actually the eighth entry in the franchise).
Essentially, you're given six different playgrounds to take out your targets - ranging from air-dropping onto the world's tallest building, to an underground Berlin rave - and it is up to you how carefully, or not-so-carefully, you complete your mission. Will you find a high position and snipe them out? Dress up as a chef and poison their food? Whatever the mission, there are PLENTY of different ways to assassinate, which means each of the six missions will have a huge amount of different ways to do your job.
Hitman III is available right now for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch and Stadia.
BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK
Xbox reveal the full list of exclusives coming in 2021
Hot on the hells of Sony releasing some of the launch dates for some of the biggest games this year (and next year, and the year after), Xbox have gone one further, and listed out all of the exclusive games that you can play on their consoles this year.
While a lot of them don't have actual specific dates just yet, most likely due to shifting schedules because of covid and everyone working from home, here is that list in full:
- Adios – 2021
- The Artful Escape – 2021
- The Ascent – 2021
- The Big Con – 2021
- CrossfireX – 2021
- Dead Static Drive – 2021
- Echo Generation – 2021
- ExoMecha – 2021
- Exo One – 2021
- The Gunk – 2021
- Halo Infinite – 2021
- The Last Stop – 2021
- Lake – 2021
- Little Witch in the Woods – 2021
- The Medium – January 28
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Summer 2021
- Psychonauts 2 – 2021
- RPG Time – 2021
- Sable – 2021
- Scorn – 2021
- She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021
- Shredders – 2021
- Song of Iron – 2021
- Tunic – 2021
- Twelve Minutes – 2021
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – 2021
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide – 2021
- Way to the Woods – 2021
- The Wild at Heart – 2021
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25
DEAL OF THE WEEK
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Set in the fictional island of Auroa in the Pacific Ocean, you play a special forces operative who is sent in to investigate a series of disturbances on the island, and uncover a local military contractor has been causing some trouble.
Okay, cards on the table, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is FAR from the best Tom Clancy game in the market, but considering just how big a drop in the price this has, it is about as much money you'd likely find down the back of your couch!
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €69.99 to just €9.09.
