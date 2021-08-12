Lovin Games Weekly - You should be playing Back 4 Blood this weekend

By Rory Cashin

August 12, 2021 at 9:02am

Share:
Lovin Games Weekly - You should be playing Back 4 Blood this weekend

It'll only be available to play this weekend... for now.

Another week, another round up of all things games!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Back 4 Blood

While we usually talk about games that available to buy right now, we had the opportunity to play an early beta of Back 4 Blood and we fully recommend it.

A four-player online-multiplayer zombie shooter in the style of Left 4 Dead, you're dropped into the middle of an undead apocalypse and complete different tasks, all while holding back the hordes, or attempting to stealth by them completely.

The open beta will be available to play from 12 to 16 August, and the full game will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC on 12 October.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The Amiga 500 is coming back as a mini-console

The 1987 desktop was a huge hit back in the day, and it is making a comeback (apparently in early 2022) as a mini-console, pre-packaged with 25 classic games, with room to add.

Some of the games confirmed for the mini-console include:

  • Breed 3D
  • Another World
  • ATR: All Terrain Racing
  • Battle Chess
  • Cadaver
  • Kick Off 2
  • Pinball Dreams
  • Simon The Sorcerer
  • Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
  • The Chaos Engine
  • Worms: The Director's Cut
  • Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

The Sims 4

Play as a God, overseeing the personal lives of all of the fictional people in your little Sims city. Do up their houses, set them up with neighbours, burn it all to the ground. The power is entirely in your hands!

The Sims 4 is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €39.99 to €9.99.

READ NEXT: Galway pizza spot has been named Best Takeaway Pizzeria in Europe

Share:

Latest articles

Swim ban issued at popular South Dublin spot for the next few days

It's time to win this month's unreal summer giveaway: The Back Garden Festival Kit including a mobile speaker, lights and exclusive summer merch pack

There's a new cafe to hit up in Dublin 7

Chocolatier couple explain how they came up with the world's first organic chocolate range

You may also love

The very best reality TV shows you can watch at home right now

Lovin Games Weekly - Your free subscription games for August have arrived

WATCH: This TikToker is rating Dublin Bus routes and it's hilarious

WATCH: Matt Damon reacts to having cocktail named after him in a Dalkey bar

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.