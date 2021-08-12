Lovin Games Weekly - You should be playing Back 4 Blood this weekend

It'll only be available to play this weekend... for now.

Another week, another round up of all things games!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Back 4 Blood

While we usually talk about games that available to buy right now, we had the opportunity to play an early beta of Back 4 Blood and we fully recommend it.

A four-player online-multiplayer zombie shooter in the style of Left 4 Dead, you're dropped into the middle of an undead apocalypse and complete different tasks, all while holding back the hordes, or attempting to stealth by them completely.

The open beta will be available to play from 12 to 16 August, and the full game will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC on 12 October.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The Amiga 500 is coming back as a mini-console

The 1987 desktop was a huge hit back in the day, and it is making a comeback (apparently in early 2022) as a mini-console, pre-packaged with 25 classic games, with room to add.

Some of the games confirmed for the mini-console include:

Breed 3D

Another World

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

Kick Off 2

Pinball Dreams

Simon The Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

The Chaos Engine

Worms: The Director's Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

The Sims 4

Play as a God, overseeing the personal lives of all of the fictional people in your little Sims city. Do up their houses, set them up with neighbours, burn it all to the ground. The power is entirely in your hands!

The Sims 4 is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €39.99 to €9.99.

