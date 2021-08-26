Lovin Games Weekly - Your reason to start (re)playing Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Loads of great older games getting a re-release this week!

Ready for your weekly round-up of all things gaming??

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ghosts of Tsushima: Director's Cut

When it was launched on the PS4 back in July 2020, Ghosts of Tsushima immediately become one of the very best games of the platform, thanks to the perfect mix of action, stealth and exploration.

The newly released Director's Cut gives fans a whole new section of the map to play with, while also giving the game a PS5 glow-up, making the shockingly pretty game somehow even more pretty.

For those who haven't played Tsushima before, now is the perfect time to get into it, and for those who have, now is the time to get yourself lost in it again!

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Assassin's Creed Odyssey getting a next-gen update this week

Speaking of old games getting a makeover, Ubisoft have announced that Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be getting 60 fps support on PS5 and Xbox Series X this week. While fans of the series have probably still been sinking dozens of hours into Assassin's Creed Valhalla, this update to the 2018 game will be perfect for those wanting to give the Ancient Greek action game a(nother) go.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition

And speaking of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, it is currently on sale for those with a PS console. And better yet, it is the fancy Deluxe Edition, with loads of additions to enjoy!

The Deluxe Edition includes:

Kronos Pack

Herald of Dusk Pack

Capricornus Naval Pack

Temporary XP Boost

Temporary Drachmas Boost

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition is available on the PS Store until September 1, marked down from €84.99 to €19.54.

