Mr & Mrs Smith is getting a TV remake with the best actors imaginable

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in the original.

Released in 2005 to tepid reviews (60% on Rotten Tomatoes) but exceptional box office (almost $500 million worldwide), Mr. & Mrs. Smith was a massive hit, but was talked about almost as much due to the behind-the-scenes stories (the movie came out five months after Brad and Jennifer Aniston split up, before he then married Angelina) as it was about the movie itself.

The plot of two of the world's best assassins being unaware that they're married to each other is a pretty fantastic one, so it stands to reason that it would eventually get the remake treatment.

Late on Friday night, the two stars of the upcoming remake took to social media to make the announcement, and fans couldn't be happier.

Donald Glover (Community, The Lion King) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will be taking up the title roles, as well as executive producing along with co-creator Francesca Sloane (Fargo).

Glover and Waller-Bridge had previously shared scenes in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke had this to say about the newly announced project:

"Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team.

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency."

The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

You can check out their properly hilarious announcement video via Instagram stories right here.

