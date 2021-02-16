Netflix have added 10 very varied movies to their library today

Loads of new stuff additions to choose from this evening!

It is a bit like waiting for a bus, isn't it?

You're sitting and waiting for something new to arrive, and then ten of them come along at once.

Where the metaphor breaks apart is that, in this case, you kinda want to get on all ten busses.

Netflix have added loads of new movies to their library today, and we've picked out the ten we reckon are the best of the bunch.

Along Came Polly

A buttoned-up newlywed (Ben Stiller) finds his strictly organised life descend into chaos when he falls in love with an old classmate (Jennifer Aniston).

Anna Karenina

In late-19th-century Russian high society, St. Petersburg aristocrat Anna Karenina (Keira Knightley) enters into a life-changing affair with the dashing Count Alexei Vronsky (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Bird on a Wire

An old flame (Goldie Hawn) discovers her ex-boyfriend (Mel Gibson) from the past is a relocated FBI informant out to stop the bad guys.

The Debt

In 1965, three Mossad Agents (Jessica Chastain, Sam Worthingon, Martin Csokas) cross into East Berlin to apprehend a notorious Nazi war criminal. Thirty years later, the secrets the Agents share come back to haunt them, now played by Helen Mirren, Tom Wilkinson, and Ciaran Hinds.

Mamma Mia!

The story of a bride-to-be (Amanda Seyfried) trying to find her real father (either Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, or Stella Skarsgard) told using hit songs via her mother (Meryl Streep) by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

In the deep south during the 1930s, three escaped convicts (George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson) search for hidden treasure while a relentless lawman pursues them.

Paul

Two English comic book geeks (Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) traveling across the U.S. encounter an alien (voiced by Seth Rogen) outside Area 51.

Red Dragon

A retired FBI agent (Edward Norton) with psychological gifts is assigned to help track down "The Tooth Fairy", a mysterious serial killer (Ralph Fiennes). Aiding him is imprisoned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal "The Cannibal" Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

Scarface

In 1980 Miami, a determined Cuban immigrant (Al Pacino) takes over a drug cartel and succumbs to greed.

Van Helsing

The famed monster hunter (Hugh Jackman) is sent to Transylvania to stop Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh), who is using Dr. Frankenstein's research and a werewolf for nefarious purposes.

