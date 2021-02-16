Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Netflix have added 10 very varied movies to their library today

By Rory Cashin

February 16, 2021 at 4:08pm

Share:

Loads of new stuff additions to choose from this evening!

It is a bit like waiting for a bus, isn't it?

You're sitting and waiting for something new to arrive, and then ten of them come along at once.

Where the metaphor breaks apart is that, in this case, you kinda want to get on all ten busses.

Netflix have added loads of new movies to their library today, and we've picked out the ten we reckon are the best of the bunch.

Along Came Polly

A buttoned-up newlywed (Ben Stiller) finds his strictly organised life descend into chaos when he falls in love with an old classmate (Jennifer Aniston).

Anna Karenina

In late-19th-century Russian high society, St. Petersburg aristocrat Anna Karenina (Keira Knightley) enters into a life-changing affair with the dashing Count Alexei Vronsky (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Bird on a Wire

An old flame (Goldie Hawn) discovers her ex-boyfriend (Mel Gibson) from the past is a relocated FBI informant out to stop the bad guys.

The Debt

In 1965, three Mossad Agents (Jessica Chastain, Sam Worthingon, Martin Csokas) cross into East Berlin to apprehend a notorious Nazi war criminal. Thirty years later, the secrets the Agents share come back to haunt them, now played by Helen Mirren, Tom Wilkinson, and Ciaran Hinds.

Mamma Mia!

The story of a bride-to-be (Amanda Seyfried) trying to find her real father (either Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, or Stella Skarsgard) told using hit songs via her mother (Meryl Streep) by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

In the deep south during the 1930s, three escaped convicts (George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson) search for hidden treasure while a relentless lawman pursues them.

Paul

Two English comic book geeks (Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) traveling across the U.S. encounter an alien (voiced by Seth Rogen) outside Area 51.

Red Dragon

A retired FBI agent (Edward Norton) with psychological gifts is assigned to help track down "The Tooth Fairy", a mysterious serial killer (Ralph Fiennes). Aiding him is imprisoned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal "The Cannibal" Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

Scarface

In 1980 Miami, a determined Cuban immigrant (Al Pacino) takes over a drug cartel and succumbs to greed.

Van Helsing

The famed monster hunter (Hugh Jackman) is sent to Transylvania to stop Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh), who is using Dr. Frankenstein's research and a werewolf for nefarious purposes.

READ NEXT: Ryan Phillippe discusses his new show Big Sky, from the creator of The Undoing

Share:

Latest articles

Local dumpling restaurant creates tasty recipe book to fundraise for frontline staff

WATCH: Powerful ad serves as stark reminder of the plight of homelessness in Ireland

Saoirse Ronan's favourite Dublin nail bar is hosting a virtual night out' this month

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

You may also love

WATCH: Archive footage of the 1986 Dublin Pancake Tuesday relay race

WATCH: The first official trailer for Netflix's new Biggie Smalls documentary is here

These are the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now

Mr & Mrs Smith is getting a TV remake with the best actors imaginable

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.