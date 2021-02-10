Close

Netflix have added TWO big releases to their library today

By Rory Cashin

February 10, 2021 at 1:50pm

Great news for anyone looking for something new to watch this evening!

Nothing better than a lovely mid-week surprise!

Well, actually, that isn't accurate, because there is something better.... a DOUBLE mid-week surprise!

Netflix have added TWO major releases to their library today, so if you're looking for something to watch or binge-over today, this week, or this coming weekend, then you're sorted!

The two new releases are as follows:

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

From housing serial killers to untimely deaths, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles is known to many as LA's deadliest hotel. The latest chapter in the Cecil's dark history involves the mysterious disappearance of college student Elisa Lam.

This four-part documentary series is brought to you by Oscar-winning producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, and directed by respected documentarian Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost, The Ted Bundy Tapes).

News of the World

A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

Starring two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, and written and directed by Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Ultimate, United 93).

READ NEXT: Netflix announces Sponge on the Run as its first ever Irish language movie version

