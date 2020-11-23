Close

Netflix's powerful 12-minute short film has people in tears

By Rory Cashin

November 23, 2020 at 10:06am

Make the time to watch this short film today.

Added to the streaming service on Friday, the 12-minute short film If Anything Happens I Love You has had a powerful impact on those who viewed it over the weekend.

It is at this point we'd suggest you stop reading any more and just go and experience the short film without any more information, but if you have already watched it or want to prepare yourself for what you're about to watch, read on...

Written and directed by Will McCormack (who also co-wrote Toy Story 4) and Michael Govier, and produced by Laura Dern, the short film tells the story of two grieving parents as they struggle after losing their daughter in a school shooting.

Speaking to Variety, Laura Dern had the following to say about the short film and its creators:

"They were able to capture the theme of grief in a way that transcended animation and transcended film which is so rare to experience. No one wants to talk about it and it’s wild that it’s this thing we don’t speak of.

"I was saying to a friend whose family was going through immense grief from a tragically untimely loss, ‘Isn’t it amazing that there’s the language around the birds and the bees. We joke about it and it’s a breeze compared to how to talk to children about grieving - this unknown language and no one has prepared us for it.'

"The way the filmmakers and the animators captured that untold story of grieving and how we live amongst memory, was so palpable."

If Anything Happens I Love You is available to watch on Netflix right now. The short trailer for the movie is below, but we suggest you skip that and go directly to Netflix and watch the full thing.

