Netflix's powerful 12-minute short film has people in tears

Make the time to watch this short film today.

Added to the streaming service on Friday, the 12-minute short film If Anything Happens I Love You has had a powerful impact on those who viewed it over the weekend.

My God literally saw “if anything happen I love you,” short film on Netflix and I balled like a baby. I haven’t cried this bad in forever 😭😭😭 — iljc (@jimenez_izamar) November 22, 2020

“if anything happen i love you” just ruined me & broke my heart in billion pieces. oh no. — tañ! (@yevalym) November 22, 2020

Just watched “if anything happens I love you” on Netflix 😭😭 why does stuff like that even happen!?! 💔💔 — emily house (@ejh96) November 22, 2020

i just watched if anything happens i love you and i just wanna say its on netflix if you havent watched it whatre you doing go watch it and after you finish tell your friends and family and pets you love them cause really anything can happen — lennie🦋 🏳️‍🌈 (@laurcimsbaddies) November 23, 2020

oh my god i literally saw “if anything happen I love you” short film on Netflix and I balled like a BABY I haven’t cried this bad in forever PLS 😭😭😭 — emi (@mvrkcore) November 22, 2020

It is at this point we'd suggest you stop reading any more and just go and experience the short film without any more information, but if you have already watched it or want to prepare yourself for what you're about to watch, read on...

Written and directed by Will McCormack (who also co-wrote Toy Story 4) and Michael Govier, and produced by Laura Dern, the short film tells the story of two grieving parents as they struggle after losing their daughter in a school shooting.

Speaking to Variety, Laura Dern had the following to say about the short film and its creators:

"They were able to capture the theme of grief in a way that transcended animation and transcended film which is so rare to experience. No one wants to talk about it and it’s wild that it’s this thing we don’t speak of.

"I was saying to a friend whose family was going through immense grief from a tragically untimely loss, ‘Isn’t it amazing that there’s the language around the birds and the bees. We joke about it and it’s a breeze compared to how to talk to children about grieving - this unknown language and no one has prepared us for it.'

"The way the filmmakers and the animators captured that untold story of grieving and how we live amongst memory, was so palpable."

If Anything Happens I Love You is available to watch on Netflix right now. The short trailer for the movie is below, but we suggest you skip that and go directly to Netflix and watch the full thing.

