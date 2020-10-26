Nicole Kidman's new murder mystery is the perfect watch for fans of Big Little Lies

The new HBO show is available to watch in Ireland from today.

We're in a bit of a tricky situation here...

We've seen The Undoing, and we're trying to figure out how much of the plot we want to tell you without ruining any of the surprises, because there are some twisty-turny directions that the story goes in that we didn't see coming...

So, maybe just duck out now and take our word for it, or if you want a little bit more information, we promise not to go too spoiler-y on you...

Still here? Good.

Adapted by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes) and directed by Susanne Bier (Bird Box, The Night Manager), the mini-series tells the story of a successful Manhattan psychologist (Nicole Kidman), her loving husband (Hugh Grant), and their young son, who find their lives turned upside down following a particularly violent event.

Under the watchful eye of her rich father (Donald Sutherland), and under constant investigation by a police detective (Edgar Ramirez), Kidman must attempt to keep her family together while also trying to get to the bottom of a close-to-home murder mystery.

Much like Big Little Lies, the show ties emotional drama together with the plot of a thriller, so you're guaranteed that you'll be wanting to watch the next episode the second the closing credits on the first start to roll.

The first episode of The Undoing is available to watch on Now TV today (Monday, October 26), and subsequent episodes will be available every Monday for the next five weeks.

Check out the trailer right here:

