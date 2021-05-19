One of the smartest comedies of all time is now available to watch at home

By Rory Cashin

May 19, 2021 at 9:34am

People who want their LOLs to have high IQs will absolutely love this one.

After the last few years of politics, you'd think that the entire topic would be impossible to actually make fun of.

But anyone who has ever watched some episodes of VEEP - or the older UK version, The Thick Of It - will know that creator of both Armando Iannucci is a bit of a genius when it comes to this brand of comedy.

He's also the guy behind The Day Today, he was the co-creator of Alan Partridge, and has recently continued his winning streak with critically acclaimed movie The Personal Life of David Copperfield, as well as big budget HBO sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.

However, for his feature film debut, he really came out swinging.

In The Loop is a properly hilarious political comedy with a massively impressive cast -  Peter Capaldi, Tom Hollander, Steve Coogan, Anna Chlumsky, Zach Woods, and James Gandolfini - and revolves around the UK and the US political systems colliding over the invasion of Iraq.

Yes, it doesn't sound very funny, but trust us, it is hilarious.

Or better yet, trust Rotten Tomatoes, where it scored a whopping 94%, and the consensus review states the following: "In the Loop is an uncommonly funny political satire that blends Dr. Strangelove with Spinal Tap for the Iraq war era."

Yes, they compare it to two of the greatest comedies of all time.

In The Loop is available to watch on NOW right now.

