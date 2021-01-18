Paul Mescal short film confirmed for the 2021 Dublin Film Festival

The Dublin Film Festival is set to take place this March.

Every year, some of the biggest and brightest stars in Irish and international film descend upon Dublin for the annual film festival, but this year, due to some obvious reasons, the Dublin International Film Festival will be moving entirely online.

Set to take place from Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 14, the first of this year's programme has been revealed, with the short film schedule announced to kick off the festival, and one of the short films chosen for the festival is Drifting, starring so-hot-right-now Paul Mescal.

This will likely be the first time we'll see Mescal flex his acting muscles (outside of all of the music videos he's been in lately!) since the one-two punch of Normal People and The Deceived, before he takes on Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter (alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson) and the musical Carmen, in which he plays a soldier seduced by a fiery gypsy.

But getting back to the short at hand, the 14-minute film tells the story of Cian (Mescal) and Pat (Dafhyd Flynn), who have been joined at the hip since they were kids and have the run of their small town in the midlands. But while Cian is content to coast through a life of booze and casual hook-up, Pat has grown weary of his surroundings, and the film will look at their diverging lifestyle choices.

The movie's co-director and co-writer took to Twitter to celebrate the good news about the festival selection:

Delighted to have ‘Drifting’ screening as part of this year’s @DublinFilmFest. Been a regular attendee of the festival for years so it’s great to be screening at it for the first time! pic.twitter.com/8kc5JRxFJm — Robert Higgins (@roberthiggins89) January 18, 2021

Tickets for the short film programmes, all of which take place on Wednesday, March 3, are available right now, while the full programme is set to be launched on Wednesday, February 3.

READ NEXT: Watch - The first teaser footage of the Space Jam sequel has been revealed