PlayStation and Xbox announce their free subscription games for June

Here is what we'll all be playing for the next month or so...

Another month coming to an end, which means another month of free games for those who are subscribed to the PlayStation and/or Xbox services.

If you've already got PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold, you've still got a few days to download the games from May, but these are the ones you can expect to get as part of your subscription in June.

PS Plus (from June 1 to July 5):

Operation: Tango (PS5)

Official synopsis: "Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world.

"Combine skill sets from different points of view - playing either Hacker or Agent - to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone."

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS5/PS4)

Official synopsis: "Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler gets remade for a new generation by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. This console exclusive debuts on PlayStation Plus, allowing both VF veterans and newcomers to experience the intense martial arts combat, deep strategy, and intricately balanced gameplay of the groundbreaking 3D fighter in stunning HD.

"New online features - like custom tournaments supporting up to 16 players and live spectating - join classic modes like Rank Match, Arcade, and VF5’s famously robust Training to deliver the definitive Virtua Fighter experience."

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS5/PS4)

Official synopsis: "Master the art of starfighter combat in frenetic multiplayer space dogfights, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi and seen from alternating perspectives of two factions. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order.

"Take control of iconic craft such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. You’ll also have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PS VR!"

Xbox Games with Gold:

The King’s Bird (June 1 to 30)

Official synopsis: "In this award-winning artistic title, enjoy a seamless platform adventure with physics-based movement. Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant and discover the truth about your freedom."

Shadows: Awakening (June 16 to July 15)

Official synopsis: "Take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume the souls of long dead heroes. With a gripping storyline and challenging gameplay, find out who is in charge… the demon or the souls that it has devoured?"

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (June 1 to 15)

Official synopsis: "All the best fighters await you. With a host of original heroes and unique characters that transcend time, unleash this tag-team versus fighter with all your favorite NeoGeo warriors amassed under one roof."

Injustice: Gods Among Us (June 16 to 30)

Official synopsis: "From the creators of Mortal Kombat, iconic characters from DC Comics such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, clash together in epic battles. With a massive scale and a bold original storyline, see what happens when our greatest heroes become our greatest threat."