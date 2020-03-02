Close

Ricky Gervais is bringing his new live show to the 3 Arena in May

By James Fenton

March 2, 2020 at 9:32am

Ricky Gervais, creator of The Office and After Life, is bringing his new live show SuperNature to Dublin this coming May, it has been confirmed.

SuperNature is the sixth live tour by Ricky Gervais and it will be performed live at Dublin's 3 Arena on Friday, May 29. The new show comes on the back of the success of 2017's Humanity and last year's much-acclaimed comedy-drama After Life, both of which are available to watch on Netflix

The creator of The Office and Extras is very much known for not holding back, as many of Hollywood's most famous names found out back in January when he hosted the Golden Globes. On that note, Dublin fans of the comedian are sure to be clutching their armrests as he works through his latest list of targets.

They're bound to be rolling in the aisles as well though as even though the 58-year-old isn't to everyone's tastes, his ability to tickle funny bones has been proven for a couple of decades at this stage.

Gervais was relatively unknown until the 2001 release of his BBC mockumentary sitcom The Office, which he co-wrote and starred in. He has since gone on to create other well-received series such as Extras, Derek and the aforementioned After Life.

Tickets to Ricky Gervais' 3 Arena show will go on general sale this coming Friday. Let's hope his Dublin lingo has improved since the last time he was here and everyone has great craic. That's 'craic', not 'a craic', Ricky.

 

 

 

 

