RTÉ are looking for great DIY-ers to win €10,000 on their new series

If you reckon you're handy around the house, then this could be the show for you!

The new series of RTE's The Big DIY Challenge is gearing up, and they're looking for some of the best budding DIY-ers in the country to come forward to take part and potentially win €10,000 for their troubles!

The show will be following contestants' DIY projects of all shapes and sizes being undertaken around the country, set to take place over ten days this March, with participants competing for the top prize, as well as cash prizes for projects in the following categories:

Best Small Project

Best Inside Project

Best Outdoor Project

Best Upcycling Project

Show presenter PJ Gallagher had this to say about the project:

"It’s great to be the most unskilled worker on the best DIY show in the country! It’s going to be great craic being on the road for a whole ten days, I’ve ruined things over years but it’s very hard to ruin anything in that space of time. In 10 days I might even get something productive done. I’m delighted to be back with the show and there’s no better time than now to get going on a thought or an idea you might have had for ages."

If you reckon you've got what it takes, then simply go to rte.ie/lifestyle and click on The Big DIY Challenge.

Registration closes on Friday, February 26 at 11pm, and check out PJ Gallagher's full call-out below.