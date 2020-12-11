Saoirse Ronan's Little Women is now available to watch at home

It counts as a Christmas movie!

Released in Irish cinemas right at top of 2020, the latest adaptation of the classic novel was always likely to become a bit of a classic.

Directed and written for the screen by Greta Gerwig, who reunites with Saoirse Ronan after their phenomenal LadyBird, their take on Little Women went on to be nominated for six Oscars, including one win for Costume Design. It even made over $215 million at the box office, which is A LOT for a period drama!

It also landed Saoirse her fourth acting nomination, and landed her co-star Florence Pugh an Oscar nomination, too.

The movie has a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and 91% on Metacritic, so between that and the box office haul, it is fair to say that almost everyone who has seen it has loved it, so if you haven't seen it (or would like to see it again), then we've got good news for you, because it is now available to watch at home!

If you're not aware of the plot, this version of Little Women sees Jo March (Ronan) reflect back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms.

The sisters are played by Pugh, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen, and they are supported by an incredible cast including Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, and Chris Cooper.

Little Women is available to watch at home on NOW TV from today (Friday, December 11).

