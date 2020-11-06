The 20 most-streamed movies of 2020 so far have been revealed

Surprisingly, Netflix doesn't have any of the top three entries.

Before we get to the actual top twenty, we have to spell out some qualifiers:

First of all, the list applies to the viewing numbers in the States only, but they're usually pretty indicative of worldwide viewing figures, but it does mean that certain entries - like those on HBO Max and Hulu, which we don't have over here - have appeared on different platforms in Ireland.

Secondly, as per the report provided by Variety, how the top twenty is ascertained is by polling "1,200 U.S. video viewers aged 13-64, weekly on which titles they’ve watched in the seven days following their release", so while word of mouth may have helped some of these releases in the weeks and months after they were released, the following chart is based on what we can call their "opening week".

So with all of that out of the way, the top twenty does still reveal some surprises, such as the lack of a Netflix entry in the top three (but it does have nine spots in the top twenty, so we guess that balances out). Also, while it comes as no surprise that everyone wanted to watch the Borat sequel as soon as possible, it is a surprise to see My Spy in at No.3, considering it seems like such a low-key release.

But it just goes to show to programming for families during the lockdown was a clever move, plus it helps that My Spy was actually a pretty fun movie:

Here is the full top twenty for you to check off your own watch list:

1 - Hamilton: The Movie - Disney+

2 - Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm - Prime Video

3 - My Spy - Prime Video

4 - Extraction - Netflix

5 - Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe - Disney+

6 - Mulan - Disney+

7 - The Old Guard - Netflix

8 - The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Netflix

9 - Roald Dahl’s The Witches (2020) - HBO Max

10 - The Lovebirds - Netflix

11 - Rebecca - Netflix

12 - Project Power - Netflix

13 - Enola Holmes - Netflix

14 - Black is King - Disney+

15 - Madea’s Farewell Play - Prime Video

16 - Da 5 Bloods - Netflix

17 - Bad Hair - Hulu

18 - Artemis Fowl - Disney+

19 - Lost Girls - Netflix

20 - An American Pickle - HBO Max

