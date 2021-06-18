The big new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Comedy. Action. Horror. Whatever you're in the mood for.

Heading to the cinema but not sure what to go see?

Turns out there are four big new additions for you to check out this weekend!

IN THE HEIGHTS

Rocking a very impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, this most-summery-of-movies will be a must-watch for fans of musicals, based on the hit play by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Hudes.

THE HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD

The sequel to the surprise 2017 action-comedy hit, we see Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson return as the bodyguard and the hitman respectively, but this time, Jackson's wife, played by Salma Hayek, is the prime target for a number of paid killers. Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, and Antonio Banderas join the stacked cast.

MONSTER HUNTER

Initially due for release in December 2020, this reunion of Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson after the Resident Evil movies puts them both back into another hit video game adaptation. This time... well, everything is in the title... she hunts monsters!

IN THE EARTH

Director Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Free Fire, High Rise) goes back to his horror roots with this pandemic-set thriller about a pair of scientists who go into the woods and discover some truly nightmarish evils within. Uniquely unnerving and often very violent, this won't be for everyone, but those who enjoy off-kilter horror will likely love it.

