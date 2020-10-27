The cast of Truth Seekers talk spooky goings on while making their new show

We chatted to Nick Frost, Julian Barratt, and the legendary Malcolm McDowell about their new horror-comedy show.

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg have a history of melding horror and comedy together, with the likes of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End all mixing the laughs with the screams to great effect.

With their new show Truth Seeekers, which they both co-wrote and features Frost in the lead role and Pegg as a supporting character, they delve back into that melting pot of genres, telling the story of a pair of internet repair men who do some paranormal investigating on the side.

In the run-up to the release of the show, we were lucky enough to chat to Nick Frost about the show, as well as some of his co-stars, including Samson Kayo (who plays his young apprentice), Julia Barratt (the cultish baddie of the show), and the legendary Malcolm McDowell (perhaps best known for his role in A Clockwork Orange, and here playing Frost's grumpy father).

Some of our favourite urban legends involve the sets of scary movies becoming home to some creepiness themselves - look into the stories around the makings of The Exorcist, The Omen, and Annabelle, they're all quite unnerving tales - so we had to ask the cast if anything weird or unexplained happened while they were making this show, considering they filmed in some genuinely creepy locations.

Frost actually discussed that creepy haunted school in Cork at the top of our chat, and how it had totally freaked him out.

As well as that, we had to ask Barratt if he based his bonkers cult leader on anyone in the real world (Spoilers: yes, he did!), and we chatted to McDowell about what attracts him to projects after such a long and illustrious career to date.

You can hear Malcolm McDowell chatting from the get go, Nick Frost and Samson Kayo from 6.19, and Julian Barratt from 10.20 in the link below:

Meanwhile, Truth Seekers is due to arrive on Prime Video from Friday, October 30, and you can check out the trailer for the series right here:

