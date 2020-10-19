The release date for the God of War sequel may just have been leaked

One of the most anticipated PS5 games may be arriving a lot sooner than we expected.

The 2018 reboot of God Of War, taking our favourite grumbly war machine out of Greek mythology and plonking him in the middle of a battle between Norse gods, was one of the very best games on the PS4.

From the intense, brutal combat mechanics to the emotional, supremely well-handled father-son relationship at the core of the game's story, it was an epic action game that had many players hugely anticipating the follow-up.

While the developers at Santa Monica Studios had previously stated that it would definitely be leading to more, we still know very little about the upcoming sequel.

We know that it has been teased to lead into the events of Ragnarok - which is essentially a series of events that cause the end of days and the ultimate deaths of the Norse gods - but everything from the official title to release date are still unknown.

Which is why, when the Internet Movie Database posted the following details, it got fans of the God Of War franchise all riled up.

A teaser during a PS5 slate presentation did tell us to expect the sequel some time in 2021, but not THIS early in the year...

To be fair, IMDb isn't always the be all and end of all for accurate information, and with the constantly shifting sands of release dates in all mediums of entertainment, for now we're just filing this under "rumour".

Or, more accurately, "rumour that has got us very, very excited".

Meanwhile, all we've officially got to go on is the one-minute teaser showing us very little, but definitely setting the mood of what to expect from the impending sequel... and maybe we'll play playing God of War: Ragnarok this February exclusively on PS5...

