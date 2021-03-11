The Synder Cut of Justice League is coming straight to NOW TV in Ireland this month

By Rory Cashin

March 11, 2021 at 9:04am

The Synder Cut of Justice League is coming straight to NOW TV in Ireland this month

It will also be available directly for customers of Sky Cinema.

Originally released in 2017, the first version of Justice League was met with a muted critical and commercial response, but almost from the moment the movie arrived in cinemas, there has been a campaign for Warner Brothers to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Original director Zack Snyder stepped away from the project during production following a family tragedy, and was replaced by Joss Whedon for the version of the movie that arrived in cinemas back then.

However, Snyder has since been re-instated as director for this newer version, which includes scenes he had filmed that were cut from Whedon's version, as well as additional scenes and reshoots, including the return of Jared Leto as Joker, which would mark the first proper time on-screen between him and Ben Affleck's Batman.

All of these additions have pumped the length of the movie to a staggering 241 minutes.

Yep. Four hours and one minute of Justice League action.

While the movie is scheduled for a release on HBO Max in the States (a platform we don't have over here), we have been waiting to find when the movie might be released over here, and on what platforms.

Initially, it was suspected that - much like a number of other recent Warner Brothers releases - it would launch on a PVOD platform, but it turns out that is not the case here.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available on NOW TV and Sky Cinema from Thursday, 18 March.

