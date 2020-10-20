Close

There are FOUR brand new Christmas movies coming to Netflix this November

By Rory Cashin

October 20, 2020 at 2:45pm

It is the most wonderful time of the year... for new Christmas movies.

There are no other movies out there that fill you with the same amount of warmth and joy as a Christmas movie.

If done right, a Christmas movie can immediately brighten up your day and put you in a fantastically good mood.

So the fact that Netflix have announced that they've got not one, not two, not three, but FOUR brand new Christmas movies arriving in their library in November, we felt it necessary to spread that Christmas cheer.

The first one we want to talk about is the sequel to the 2018 hit The Christmas Chronicles, which featured Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, and in the upcoming sequel, he's bringing in real-life partner Goldie Hawn on board as Mrs. Claus!

Netflix have just released the trailer for the sequel, which you can check out below, and you can watch The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two from Wednesday, November 25.

Other new Christmas movies include The Princess Switch: Switched Again (which brings Vanessa Hudgens back for the lead role), Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (the story of a magical toymaker featuring Forest Whitaker, Hugh Bonneville, and Ricky Martin), and Operation: Christmas Drop (a rom-com set on an army base starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig).

Some other movies, not-Christmassy and also not-new-but-still-must-be-watched that Netflix have announced for release in November include:

  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
  • Zombieland (2009)
  • Police Academy (1984)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Seven Pounds (2008)
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
  • Music and Lyrics (2007)
  • Daddy's Home (2015)
  • We're the Millers (2013)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • New York Minute (2004)
  • Jack Reacher (2012)
  • Rango (2011)
  • Richie Rich (1994)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

And finally, we must talk about Hillbilly Elegy, the new movie from director Ron Howard (four Oscar nominations, two wins), starring Amy Adams (six Oscar nominations, no wins) and Glenn Close (seven Oscar nominations, no wins) as daughter and mother in a dysfunctional American family. Considering the clout involved, you can bet it will be getting a lot of awards attention upon release.

Netflix have just released the new trailer for this drama, and you can watch Hillbilly Elegy from Tuesday, November 24.

