There are six new movies arriving in Irish cinemas this weekend

Horror. Drama. Romance. Comedy. They're all on the big screen this week.

If you're heading to the cinema this weekend but not sure what the new releases are, we've got you covered!

Some are big releases and will be available pretty much everywhere, while others will likely only be available in the smaller, arthouse cinemas, but all six of the below movies will arrive in Irish cinemas on Friday, 23 July.

OLD

The masterfully scary mind behind The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Visit and Split is back to freak you out again this summer, with M. Night Shyamalan bringing a group of strangers to a beautiful beach... only for them all to discover there seems to be no way off. And weirder still, everyone suddenly begins ageing at a rapid speed, and they'll all die of old age within a day if they don't find a way to escape.

THE WORLD TO COME

Set in the mid-19th Century, we are introduced to two neighbouring couples who are attempting to survive their harsh, isolating surroundings, only for the two women in the couples to develop their own secret relationship. Stars Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck and Christopher Abbott.

I NEVER CRY

A Polish-Irish co-production, this movie tells the story of Olka (Zofia Stafiej), a young woman who must travel to Ireland to collect her dead father's body to bring it back to Poland. But while in Ireland, she realises she never really knew her father at all, and gets to know him by the life he left behind.

OFF THE RAILS

A group of friends in their fifties attempt to re-create an inter-rail journey through Europe they all took when they were in their teens, this time bringing along the teenage daughter of one of their friends who has just passed away. Stars Judi Dench, Kelly Preston, Sally Phillips, Andrea Corr and Ben Miller.

NIGHT OF THE KINGS

Set within a prison in the Ivory Coast that is completely run by the prisoners, the ruler of the prison assigns one man to be the storyteller for the rest of the inmates, unaware that it may result in his death. The intense drama has scored 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is the best reviewed new release this week.

RIDERS OF JUSTICE

A darkly comic thriller in the style of the Coen Brothers, it centres around a soldier (Mads Mikkelsen) who returns home to take care of his young daughter after his wife dies in a train accident. But when word begins to spread that it may not have been an accident after all, he takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of it.

