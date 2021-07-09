There are three new movies arriving in Irish cinemas this weekend

By Rory Cashin

July 9, 2021 at 10:16am

Yep, one of them is the biggest blockbuster of the year, but there are two more, too!

Heading to the cinema this weekend but want a refresher on the new arrivals?

We got your back!

BLACK WIDOW

The first MCU movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home way back in August 2019 is a reason to celebrate. Also, consider Scar-Jo has been in these Marvel movies since Iron Man 2, it is only fair that she FINALLY gets her own standalone movie!

Black Widow landed in Irish cinemas on Wednesday, 7 July and is available on Disney+ with Premier Access from Friday, 9 July.

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS

A documentary that subtly explores the devastating effects of climate change and deforestation, we are introduced to a group of men (pretty much all aged between 70 and 80), who team up with their expertly trained dogs to hunt down an elusive type of truffle.

The Truffle Hunters will be available to watch in select Irish cinemas from Friday, 9 July.

POSTER BOYS

An Irish road-trip comedy about an uncle and his nephew heading across the country in a stolen camper van in a desperate attempt by the uncle to save his job, the movie features some familiar faces, including Keith Duffy, Amy Hughes, Joe Rooney, Ian Dempsey and Bobby Kerr.

Poster Boys arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 9 July.

