There is a live-action Barney movie on the way and it sounds... dark

By Rory Cashin

October 22, 2020 at 10:23am

"I... love... you... You... love... me..."

To be fair, we never really asked too many questions about Barney The Dinosaur, did we?

How did he survive the asteroid event that killed off the rest of his race?

Why is he pink?

What... What does he eat?

In an age when every childhood favourite is getting a remake or a reboot (and sometimes this is very good news, and sometimes not so much), how do you bring Barney back into the world this dark? Well, it turns out, you get Barney to go dark, too.

Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya (best known for his roles in Get Out and Black Panther) is producing the upcoming movie, and recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the project:

"Barney taught us, 'I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?' That’s one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn’t true? I thought that was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there’s something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that’s really, really needed."

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood. We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time."

We don't know about you... but we definitely need to see this movie ASAP.

