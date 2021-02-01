These are the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now

If you love rom, and also you love com, then this is the list for you.

Whether you're happily all loved up, or planning on remaining eternally single, everyone loves the warm, comfy jumper feeling that comes with watching a good romantic comedy.

We've dug out 20 of the best that you can check out on all of the streaming and on-demand services available in Ireland. Enjoy!

10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU (Disney+)

Adapted from Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the modern update tells the story of a pretty, popular teenager can't go out on a date until her ill-tempered older sister does.

13 GOING ON 30 (Netflix)

A girl makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday, and wakes up the next day as a thirty-year-old woman (Jennifer Garner).

ABOUT TIME (Netflix/Prime Video/NOW TV)

At the age of 21, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers he can travel in time and change what happens and has happened in his own life. His decision to make his world a better place by getting a girlfriend (Rachel McAdams) turns out not to be as easy as you might think.

BEGIN AGAIN (Netflix/Prime Video)

A chance encounter between a down-and-out music-business executive (Mark Ruffalo) and a young singer-songwriter (Keira Knightley), new to Manhattan, turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents.

CLUELESS (Netflix/NOW TV)

Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other.

CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE (Google Play, Sky Store, Rakuten)

A middle-aged husband's (Steve Carrell) life changes dramatically when his wife (Julianne Moore) asks him for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a newfound friend, Jacob (Ryan Gosling), learning to pick up girls at bars.

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (Netflix)

A political consultant (Ryan Reynolds) tries to explain his impending divorce and past relationships to his 11-year-old daughter (Abigail Breslin).

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (Netflix)

Devastated Peter (Jason Segel) takes a Hawaiian vacation in order to deal with the recent break-up with his TV star girlfriend, Sarah (Kristen Bell). Little does he know, Sarah's traveling to the same resort as her ex - and she's bringing along her new boyfriend (Russell Brand).

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (Prime Video)

A teenager's (Emile Hirsch) dreams come true when a former porn star (Elisha Cuthbert) moves in next door and they fall in love.

HITCH (Netflix)

A smooth-talking man (Will Smith) falls for a hardened columnist (Evan Mendes) while helping a shy accountant (Kevin James) woo a beautiful heiress (Amber Valletta).

HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN TEN DAYS (Netflix)

Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) is an advertising executive and ladies' man who, to win a big campaign, bets that he can make a woman (Kate Hudson) fall in love with him in 10 days.

JUST FRIENDS (Netflix)

While visiting his hometown during Christmas, a man (Ryan Reynolds) comes face-to-face with his old high school crush (Amy Smart) whom he was best friends with - a woman whose rejection of him turned him into a ferocious womaniser.

LONG SHOT (Netflix)

Journalist Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his childhood crush, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), now one of the most influential women in the world. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING (Google Play/Sky Store/Rakuten)

When a woman's (Julia Roberts) long-time friend (Dermot Mulroney) reveals he's engaged, she realises she loves him herself and sets out to get him, with only days before the wedding.

NEVER BEEN KISSED (Disney+)

Josie (Drew Barrymore) is desperate to graduate from perfectionist copy editor to reporter, and she gets her chance when the newspaper owner orders the editor to cover the high-school scene by undercover.

PRETTY WOMAN (Prime Video)

A man (Richard Gere) in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute (Julia Roberts) he meets... only to fall in love.

THE PROPOSAL (Prime Video)

A pushy boss (Sandra Bullock) forces her young assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation to Canada.

SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE (NOW TV)

A recently widowed man's son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father (Tom Hanks) a partner, while a woman on the other side of the country listens (Meg Ryan).

SWEET HOME ALABAMA (Prime Video)

A young woman (Reece Witherspoon) who's reinvented herself as a New York City socialite must return home to Alabama to obtain a divorce from her husband (Josh Lucas), after seven years of separation.

TRAINWRECK (Netflix)

Having thought that monogamy was never possible, a commitment-phobic career woman (Amy Poehler) may have to face her fears when she meets a good guy (Bill Hader).

