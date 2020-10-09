Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Try to remain calm, but Dawson's Creek is coming to Netflix very soon

By Rory Cashin

October 9, 2020 at 12:38pm

Share:

One of the most iconic shows from the '90s will soon be available on Netflix for Irish viewers.

Running from 1998 to 2003, Dawson's Creek was one of those shows that seemed to completely rule the world.

Created by Kevin Williamson (two years after he made it big by writing the screenplay for Scream), it revolved around a group of close knit friends and their lives navigating those tricky high school years and then on into college.

For most of us, it was our introduction to James Van Der Beek (as Dawson Leery), Katie Holmes (as Joey Potter), Joshua Jackson (as Pacey Witter), and Michelle Williams (as Jen Lindley), and looking back now it is staggering to see where their individual careers have taken them, including Williams' FOUR Oscar nominations and Van Der Beek now more famous for being a GIF shorthand for ultimate sadness.

Anyways, Netflix have announced that all 128 episodes across six seasons will be available to viewers in Ireland from Sunday, November 1.

That does seem like pretty soon, but also... I don't wanna wait... for this month to be ovvvvveeerrrrr....

READ NEXT: Netflix release trailer for Mank, the first David Fincher movie in six years

Share:

Latest articles

Foodie Friday: Eight unusual food and coffee spots that you need to try

26 Dublin brunch spots with outdoor rain cover

The Book of Mormon announce rescheduled Dublin dates for acclaimed musical

The 'Grafton Quarter' sign will not be returning as details of city Christmas lights revealed

You may also love

The Book of Mormon announce rescheduled Dublin dates for acclaimed musical

Lovin Games Weekly - Watch Dogs: Legion reveals the dark and epic story trailer

REVIEW: FIFA 21 as played by someone who doesn't like or understand football

WATCH: Dolphins were spotted at Dun Laoghaire Harbour last week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.