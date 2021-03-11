Warner Brothers are releasing three big movies for home rental today

The all-star line-ups were originally intended for the big screen, but they'll be going straight to your TVs at home instead.

As we all continue to wait for the cinemas to reopen safely, movie makers still have a back catalogue of big releases to get through, and while some of them are being held off so people can enjoy them on the big screen, Warner Bros. have announced that they'll be making three of them available for home viewing this week.

Ranging from serial killer thrillers to pandemic-themed heists movies to powerful biopic dramas, if you're looking to set your eyes on a brand new movie, then one (or more!) of these could be the one (or more!) for you.

The Little Things

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorising the city. Co-stars two more Oscar-winners, with Rami Malek and Jared Leto. We attended the global press conference for this movie in the run-up to release, and you can check some of those highlights right here.

Locked Down

Even more Oscar-winners abound in this romantic-comedy-heist-thriller! (All of the genres!) A couple attempts a high-risk, high-stakes jewellery heist at a department store, with the couple in question being Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejifor, with a supporting cast including Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Ben Stiller, and Ben Kingsley.

Judas and the Black Messiah

And from Oscar-winners to Oscar-hopefuls! Bill O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfeld) infiltrates the Black Panther Party per FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Party Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O'Neal's soul.

All three movies will be made available on PVOD (premiere video-on-demand) services to rent from Thursday, 11 March.

So if you've got access to the likes of the Sky Store, Rakuten TV, Google Play, or the likes, then you can check out these three new releases this week.