WATCH: Jamie Dornan stars in the new comedy from the creators of Bridesmaids

Even though it hasn't come out here yet (we've heard it will likely be March 2021), it is likely that Jamie Dornan is already wanting to distance himself from the monumentally odd rom-com Wild Mountain Thyme.

And while he does appear to next jumping into another comedy, with strong romantic elements, it seems like he is in much safer hands this time around.

On top of being the lead actress in Bridesmaids, Kristen Wiig also co-wrote the script to that hit comedy, with Annie Mumalo, who actually also appeared in Bridesmaids, as the very nervous flyer sitting next to Wiig in the economy section while the rest of the bridal party were in First Class.

Wiig and Mumalo co-star in and have co-written their new movie Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, in which Dornan will play the love interest for Wiig.

As per the movie's official plot synopsis:

"Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time… ever. Romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot… Hold onto your culottes."

The trailer looks absolutely bonkers, and truth be told, we were already laughing 20 seconds into it thanks to the newspaper delivery boy living his best life while riding his bike right down the middle of the road.

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is set to be available where you rent movies at home (Google Play, Rakuten, Sky Store, etc.) from Friday, February 12.

