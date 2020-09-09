WATCH: Stormzy sends personalised message to Dublin school

Stormzy has sent a personalised message to the students of Baldoyle secondary school Pobalscoil Neasáin as part of the unveiling of his new video Superheroes.

Pobalscoil Neasáin joined other schools in London, Glasgow and Manchester to watch the debut of the new animated clip which accompanies the song Superheroes from Stormzy's second album Heavy Is the Head.

Addressing students in Baldoyle, Stormzy makes a stellar attempt at pronouncing Pobalscoil Neasáin before apologising for his efforts. He then goes on to say "I wanted to show it to you guys first because being students at school, I think it’s important that you guys understand how powerful you are.

"Despite the colour of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back; you are a superhero. So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to make you realise that the sky is the limit."

Stormzy's video for Superheroes can be viewed below and you can watch his message to students in Baldoyle via this link.

