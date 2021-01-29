WATCH: The first trailer for the new Mighty Ducks series coming to Disney+

It has been 25 years since The Mighty Ducks were last in action.

All you have to do is look at the likes of Cobra Kai to see that nostalgia is a very powerful thing, and given the right people behind the project, giving the original product the respect it deserves, then returning to a classic for a bit of a modern re-do can work out really well.

While all eyes have recently been on Disney+ for their upcoming adult-aimed additions, they are still working on plenty of family-friendly projects for their streaming service, too.

On top of the announcement that Scrubs star Zac Braff and Bad Boys II star Gabrielle Union are lined up to play the parents in a new remake of Cheaper By The Dozen, this week also gives us our first glimpse at The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a new series based on the much-loved movies.

There hasn't been a proper entry in the series since 1996's D3: The Mighty Ducks, but this sorta-sequel, sorta-reboot sees Emilio Estevez return as Gordon Bombay, a former defence attorney who, after being forced to coach the Mighty Ducks as community service, became the team's official coach.

However, the new show puts a bit of a twist on things, as The Mighty Ducks are now a powerhouse in their division, and they are highly selective about who makes the cut for the team. After being kicked out, a 12-year-old boy named Evan, at the urging of his mother (Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham), forms a new hockey team of underdogs, with the help of Bombay himself.

So it looks like he'll now be couching a team to rival the team he originally helped to make great!

The ten-episode long series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, arrives on Disney+ from Friday, March 26.

