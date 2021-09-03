WATCH: The stars and director of Shang-Chi discuss Marvel's latest blockbuster

The latest Marvel movie is in Irish cinemas right now.

Those who love big blockbusters, and love comic book movies, and love getting to know brand new heroes, we've got some great news for you!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to watch on the big screen around Ireland right now.

Our pals over at JOE chatted to the director and the stars of the new movie, and you can check out all of those interviews right here.

First up, we've got Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu. He talks about the tweet that practically manifested the role for him, who he wants to fight in the sequel, and his reaction to the latest Spider-Man trailer:

Next up, there is Awkwafina. The Ocean's 8/Crazy Rich Asians star is Shang-Chi's BFF in the movie, and the actress talks about learning to drift for the action scenes, and what to expect from the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie:

And finally, director and co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton talked about the strong Asian and female representation, the specific action references (from Jackie Chan to James Bond), and whether or not he'd come back for the sequel: