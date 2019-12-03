There’s a Sustainable Christmas Market taking place this weekend

I’ve been talking about Christmas for weeks, but now that it’s December I can finally do so in peace.

Native Events, Ireland’s leading sustainable event production company, has teamed up with D-Light Studios to create the Sustainable Christmas Market.

Free to attend, the indoor market will run this weekend, from Friday to Sunday, at D-Light Studios in the heart of Dublin city.

Boasting an impressive line-up of 30 Irish traders, there will also be a solar-powered music sound system and an eco-friendly gift-wrapping station in aid of ICHH.

Amongst the traders there will be stalls from Celtic Fusion Design, Jump The Hedges, Imara Earth, Bear with Nature and Organic Movement to name but a few.

Selling everything from clothing and accessories to eco-resin homewares and botanicals, you’re bound to find a few gift ideas.

Each trader has been carefully chosen to ensure that their products are sold and produced sustainably and ethically.

No market would be complete sans food, with this year’s offerings coming from the Vegan Sandwich Co, home of the vegan chick*n fillet roll.

And in even better news, the event is proud to say that it will also be completely plastic-free. Hoping to combat the 83,000 tonnes of packaging waste produced by Christmas in Ireland, vendors will not be permitted to use plastic in any of their products or packaging.

Featuring a sustainable wrapping station, marketgoers will have the option to gift-wrap their purchases using upcycled papers and materials with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Inner City Helping the Homeless (ICHH).

Sure who doesn't love a Sustainable Christmas market? Tis the season after all.