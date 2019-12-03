Close

  • You can sit in an F1-style car off Grafton Street until Christmas Eve

By James Fenton

December 3, 2019 at 11:28am

Christmas shoppers in the Grafton Street area will get an extra special surprise this year with the arrival of a Formula 1-style car.

Located on South Anne Street, the vehicle is part of a pop-up hosted by Mondello Park, Ireland's only international motorsport venue which is located in Co. Kildare.

The Mondello Park Pop-Up Experience will be open to the public from Wednesday, December 4 right up until Christmas Eve and will present visitors with the chance to experience 'the thrill, excitement and strategic planning involved in a real F1 race.'

Race enthusiasts, and even those who aren't, will relish the opportunity to do their best Lewis Hamilton pose for what's sure to be the perfect Instagrammable shot. While there, you can also pop into Mondello Park’s exclusive Virtual Race Academy where you can enjoy F1-styled simulators and compete in the pop-up’s fastest lap competition.

There will also be plenty of prizes on offer ranging from Mondello Park merchandise, race day experiences and even a F1 Virtual Race Academy simulator for your home. You have to do something with all that empty space once the Christmas tree is removed, right?

It all sounds like a welcome respite from the Christmas shopping crowds and something that the whole family can enjoy. The Mondello Park Pop-Up Experience opens at 10 South Anne Street on Wednesday, December 4. More information about driving experiences at Mondello Park can be found here.

