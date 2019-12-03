Close

  • Councillors have voted in favour of the white water rafting facility in town

By James Fenton

December 3, 2019 at 9:59am

Dublin city councillors have voted in favour of the proposed white water rafting facility at George's Dock.

A video depicting the planned project was released last week and it's expected to cost around €22 million. Councillors backed the plan by 37 votes to 19 at their monthly meeting last night.

Last week, the plan was met with significant online backlash with some people pointing out the money could be better spent elsewhere.

The white water rafting facility will be open to the public and sports clubs and will also be used for emergency service training. It's expected to cater to activities including kayaking, canoeing, river rafting and white-water rafting. It will also serve as a training centre for elite athletes.

George's Dock was acquired by Dublin City Council in 2016. The site has previously hosted Christmas markets as well as events such as Oktoberfest.

