All you need to know about Dublin’s New Year’s Day concert

Temple Bar will come alive to the sound of music on New Year’s Day.
Don’t be fooled into thinking that the New Year’s celebrations will end once the clock strikes midnight.
Far from it in fact, as the New Year’s Festival Dublin is set to continue long into the following day with a jam-packed line-up of entertainment.
Taking place in Temple Bar, visitors and locals alike are invited down to join in the festivities.
Featuring a host of the country’s finest musicians, headliners for the event include Kíla, Wyvern Lingo, Brian Deady and Luz.
One of Ireland’s most innovative and exciting bands, Kíla have a career spanning over 30 years. Renowned for their live energetic performances, Kíla has a career spanning over 30 years.
Inspired by a myriad of influences and ideas from all around the world, they’ve played all the top festivals including Glastonbury and Electric Picnic.
Hot off the touring circuit themselves, Wyvern Lingo will play music from their self-titled debut album which shot to number one in both the independent Irish Charts and the Irish iTunes Charts.
Brian Deady will light up the stage with his soulful renditions of favourites such as Clap Both My Hands while Luz is set to impress with her powerful voice and emotive storytelling.
Now in its eighth year, the festival has four spectacular shows planned for the two-day event. Amongst the big names performing at the NYE show include Walking on Cars, Ash, Aimee and Lisa McHugh.
This year's NYE spectacular features not one, not two, but three countdowns.
Event # 1: Midnight Moment Matinee Date: 31st December 2019 Venue: Custom House Quay and George’s Quay Time: 1800-1930pm. Families and friends of all ages can count down to the New Year together at Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee, a very special earlier countdown event. Children will be enchanted as the night sky lights up in a magical explosion of colour as laser lights and aqua beams dance in perfect harmony with the music. Entertainment for this FREE event will start at 6pm leading to the earlier countdown spectacle at 7pm. This is a FREE event but tickets will need to be booked in advance. Booking details will be announced on www.nyfdublin.com at the end of November.
The New Year’s Day concert will take place on January 1st, 2020 at the Meeting House Square from 3pm to 8pm.
Free, family-friendly fun – sure there’s no better way to kick off another year.