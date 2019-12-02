Boojum's excellent Cyber Monday deal will have your dinner sorted tonight

Got a case of the Mondays? That's nothing a burrito can't fix.

This isn't just any Monday though. It is, of course, Cyber Monday, the annual event which sees people fill their boots with countless online deals from clothes to tech to home furniture and everything in between.

While others waste their time availing of non-food related offers, you can take advantage of Boojum's click and collect deal which is valid for today only.

Using Boojum's click n collect system, you can get 15% off your order when you use the code CYBER meaning you can look forward to the warm embrace of your favourite burrito as you wile away the last few hours at work.

Not a bad deal at all it has to be said and with only three more Mondays after this one before Christmas, there's plenty to be positive about.