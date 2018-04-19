10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin

The most exciting stuff happens when you step outside your comfort zone.

If you're the type of person who likes to push your own boundaries or you've just been meaning to be a bit more adventurous, then you need to find something new that makes you a little nervous.

But what is there to do in Dublin that can stimulate this exhilarating effect? So glad you asked...

1. Climbing walls

Afraid of heights? Then it's time to face that fear.

There's plenty of spots to do some indoor climbing around the city — like The Wall, Awesome Walls and Gravity Climbing Centre — where you can strap on a harness and start your vertical ascent while holding on for dear life.

Sure to rile up those butterflies in your belly.

2. Xtreme.ie

We've given this scavenger hunt a go and it certainly left an impression on us.

Here's what it involves: participants are split into small teams and tasked with visiting checkpoints around the city. Upon reaching each location you unlock questions about the area as well as challenges.

The challenges are what will make you step outside your comfort zone; you'll be asked to make an absolute arse out of yourself in public. Examples include dancing like a leprechaun, hugging the Spire like the worst tourist in the world, and proposing to complete strangers.

3. Floatation tank

This one's a bit of grey area — for some there could be nothing more within their comfort zone, but for others the idea is utterly terrifying.

How could a floatation tank be scary, you ask? Well, you're spending an hour within a tank not much bigger than you, suspended in salty water, in complete darkness.

It ain't exactly a field day for the claustrophobic. But if you can get over that phobia, you might just reap the wonderfully therapeutic benefits of this thingamajig.

4. Ukulele Tuesday

We're big fans of this particular weekly event.

A collective of local ukulele players meets every Tuesday upstairs at The Stag's Head, where they perform a wide array of covers from a list of more than 200 songs, including 'Creep' by Radiohead, 'No Diggitty' by Blackstreet, and 'Hey Ya!' by Outkast.

While it's pretty chilled out if you're simply watching, you can step out of your comfort zone by asking for one of the spare instruments from behind the bar and trying to make some sweet music yourself.

5. Speed friending

Much like speed dating, but for friends! If that wasn't obvious enough for you.

These events are held in local bars for differing groups of people — aged 20-30, aged 30-50, for women only — where games are used to encourage strangers to mingle and make a few new mates.

Check it out and make yourself some new besties.

Selfies = friendship

6. Singles' Meet-Up

Are you apprehensive when it comes time to mingle, despite the fact that you're single as a Pringle?

You need to remember that life is all about taking risks, dammit, so be bold and try something like this Meet-Up for singletons where you have the opportunity to find new people at entertaining events.

Yes, it's daunting, but what have you got to lose?

7. Flight simulator

If yiu thought driving lessons can be a nerve-racking experience, just imagine what flying lessons are like.

Now obviously you're not actually flying a plane in the Simtech Aviation simulator, but the cockpit you're sitting in and the images projected on the screens in front of you are realistic enough to make you feel like you're a pilot.

It'll put you on edge, but you'll emerge elated.

8. Laughter Yoga

No one wants to look like an eejit, but that's kinda hard to avoid when you're standing in a room full of people who are forcing themselves to laugh.

The idea here is that by getting the ball rolling with fake chuckling it soon becomes contagious, blossoming into genuine belly laughs. It makes for a cathartic and de-stressing experience.

Laughter Yoga takes place on the first and third Wednesday every month at Harvest Moon Centre.

9. Hot Naked Yoga

Just when you thought hot yoga couldn't get any hotter.

Hot Naked Tantra Kriya Yoga exercise class takes place in Kilcarbery Park on Monday nights. You must participate completely naked, with good personal hygiene and trimmed fingernails.



Unfortunately for the ladies, however, this one's just for the guys (though the organisers aim to start a mixed male/female class soon).

It's a bit like this, but in a room full of strangers

10. Cuddle Party

This is the ultimate leap out of the comfort zone, right here.

At this meet-up, people come together (presumably strangers) and just cuddle each other for a while. Seriously.

The organisers want to assure new participants that this is a completely non-sexual thing, it's all about how lovely it is just to touch and hold another person.

Are you brave enough to give it a try? Then click here to find more.

