Seven Life Hacks Every Dubliner Should Know

This will make your life so much easier!

1. Cinema Guide

So there's a particular movie you want to see at a particular time?

Instead of spending hours trawling through every cinema's website, you can find it all in one place.

Dubflicks.com is an essential for movie lovers. It neatly displays every venue by distance from the city and every film by its rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Say hello to your new bible.

2. Free Cheese Boards On A Tuesday

If there's one thing in this world that's better than cheese, it's free cheese.

Walshs Pub, a traditional Irish pub in the heart of Stoneybatter serves up free cheeseboards every Tuesday.

The initiative started a few years ago when locals began bringing in their own cheesy snacks, and soon spread to being a total cheese fest with cheeseboards being passed around the pub to share for anyone who wants a bite.



3. Skip The Queue In A Restaurant

If you're in a rush, waiting for food can be the most frustrating thing ever.

Bamboo is an App that is designed to combat this issue. You can pre-order so that when you arrive everything is ready to go. The app will also notify you when your food is ready.

Skip the wait, dodge the stress.

4. Free Porridge Every Morning

You ca get free breakfast in the city centre every morning.

The Fat Fox on Camden Row offers free porridge bowls to their customers. If you want to pimp your bowl you can add some of their deadly toppings for a few euros - Well worth it.

Delish!

5. Free Parking On Sunday

You can park all day Sunday for free in the streets around the National Concert Hall at Earlsfort Terrace.

There's also a few other free places if you go on the hunt.

Perfect for when you want to do a big shop and load up the car.

6. See Some Of Ireland's Best Musical Talent For Under A Tenner

The Ruby Sessions is held in Doyle's Pub every Tuesday.

The Sessions has seen some of the biggest names in the Irish music industry perform and it's for a great cause. All proceeds go to the Dublin Simon Community for the homeless.

It's a super intimate gig and a deadly way to soak up some Irish music and culture while having a few pints.

7. The Best Place To Use The Loo

We've all been there - You're on Grafton Street and you get that awful feeling, you're bursting for the loo.

Stephen's Green charges 20c for admission and some places often refuse you if you're not a customer.

So, where do you go?

Brown Thomas has the most gorge, glam toilets. Molton Brown soap, relaxing music - It really is the dream.

