This Butterfly Garden Is One Of Dublin's Hidden Gems

Malahide Castle is a magnificent medieval castle with a dramatic 800-year heritage. Originally a wooden fortress, this stunning building developed into a stone structure with its many rooms over the course of centuries.

Owned by the Talbots, they called this place home until 1973 before selling it to the state. Since then, Malahide Castle has continued to play an important part in Ireland’s political and social landscape, hosting international leaders and summits, and welcoming thousands of local and international visitors each year.

Rumoured to be the most haunted castle in Ireland, the residents, workers and visitors have all reported eerie happenings.

If you're interested in visiting, however, the best part of all is the castle gardens.

Set across 260-acres, the gardens are a tranquil retreat from the city centre with 5,000 plant varieties, perfect picnic spots and much more during your visit.

My favourite of all is the butterfly house.

The butterfly house can be found in the Walled Garden as is the only one of its kind in the Republic of Ireland.

Located in the Cambridge Glasshouse, you'll be amazed by these stunningly colourful creatures. Inside, you can watch them fly among tropical plants and spot their individual traits and markings. There are over 20 species to see.

While you're there you can learn all about their lifecycle and species.

Your castle tour ticket includes entry to the Butterfly House. Gardens tickets, which include entry to the Butterfly House, are also available separately.

Sounds like the ideal weekend activity and you can visit in rain or shine!

The Butterfly House is open all year around from 9:30am until 5:30pm. Last entry is at 4:30pm. ​