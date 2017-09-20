Feature

10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin

Dinner and drinks? No thanks...

Couplerunning

Trying to organise a date with your partner can become super boring, super quick if you do the same things over and over again. There's only so many times you can spend an evening in your favourite Italian without getting a little bit tired of it. 

So instead of going for the same old dinner, spending your weeks wages on overpriced cocktails, or heading to the cinema to see a movie neither of you really want to see, why not try something fun and different?

We've compiled a list of the best date ideas in Dublin for anyone who prefers to be a little more active with their time. 

1. Spend an afternoon zip lining through a forest

Spending the day zipping through trees and completing different fun activities throughout the day at Zipit in Tibradden Wood is guaranteed to be much more fun than heading to the local for a pint.

2. Go wall climbing 

If you're not a fan of heights, perhaps you'll give this one a miss. But if you love the thrill of wall climbing, head over to The Gravity Climbing Centre.

However, be prepared for a couples spat, as the competition of seeing who can climb higher might just drive your partner up the wall (soz, I couldn't resist).

3. Cycle through the city

Most of us pass through the city every day, but it's usually as part of the 8am and 6pm rush hour. But taking in the city in a different light can be a great way to hang out with your partner.

Rent a JustEat Dublin bike and spend the day whizzing in and around Dublin city; you're bound to find something you've never seen before.

4. Go to see a match in Croker

You can't beat the atmosphere that is felt during a match at Croke Park, especially during a particularly important match. Surprise your beau with tickets to support their favourite team, and make a day of it!

5. Go mini-golfing

An ideal choice for a first date, mini-golfing can be a super easy way to hang out with your BF/GF or even get to know someone new. Head out to Rainforest Adventure Golf in Dundrum for the afternoon. You might even squeeze in a spot of shopping in Dundrum Town Centre afterwards too...

6. Walk the Bray-Greystones trail

The Bray to Greystones coastal trail is hands down one of the best walks in (and around) Dublin, and it's perfect for a Sunday date day.

The best part? You can easily head into the Happy Pear in Greystones for lunch afterwards. 

7. Take part in an escape room

Whether you choose to work as a team, or compete with each other, doing an escape room is a really fun and different activity.

Adventure Rooms Dublin have some deadly challenges, so you're bound to have an interesting afternoon trying to figure how to make your great escape.

8. Enjoy the views at the Howth Cliff Walk

With gorgeous sea views, tonnes of coffee shops, and a few glorious walking routes, it's hard to think of a better date spot than Howth. Head out early and complete the Howth Cliff Walk to start your weekend right.

9. Take part in a couple's dance class

Definitely not one to be taken too seriously, a couple's dance class can be a great way to relax and have a laugh with your partner while getting that extra bit of cardio in! 

10. Go paintballing

Paintball

Paintballing is probably best to do with a larger group of people, which is why it makes for the perfect double date.

Round up a few of your mates and their partners, split into teams, and head along to Capital Paintball for an action filled afternoon.

