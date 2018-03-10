Feature

11 Tiny But Sweet Wins You'll Only Understand If You Live In Dublin

Is there any greater feeling ?

Shutterstock 139670131

Life can be hard, and living in a hectic, busy city like Dublin can make it even harder. 

Some days don't go your way and make you want to hide away from the world - and that is always the day that you'll get stuck behind the slowest tourist in the history of the universe while walking down Grafton Street.

However, there are also a host of small little moments that fill our hearts with hope and satisfaction.

 If you live in Dublin, you'll recognise these sweet victories...

1. Making your bus even though it had already started to drive away

Whether you're a Bus Eireann customer or a Dublin Bus regular, there is no greater satisfaction that flagging the bus down after the driver has attempted to close the doors.

Dublin Bus

2. When there’s no queue in Boojum

The lunch-time rush can be a hard one to navigate, so seeing an empty Boojum is like seeing the gates of heaven open before you.

Boojum Snip

3. When the Luas inspector doesn’t check your ticket

A bittersweet one, if you actually did pay for your travel. But if not, you're in the clear. 

Shutterstock 360035885

4. When you make it down Grafton Street at rush hour without bumping into anyone

All you want to do is go home. Not play lets-see-who-can-walk-in-the-most-awkward-route-possible. If you get home unscathed, give yourself a pat on the back.

Shutterstock 303143519

5. When the attendee is gone from the toilets in Stephen’s Green and you get to pee for free

Like every normal human being should!

Shutterstock 421390549

6. Having a brolly in your bag when it starts raining, even though it was sunny two minutes before

You shall get to work, and not like a drenched rat.

Shutterstock 452415223

7. Crossing the road before the Luas needs to ding

You are a master of speed and agility.

Shutterstock 360035930

8. When you go through Dundrum without spending anything

Self-restraint is your middle name. 

Shutterstock 2173730

9. When you successfully overtake a group of dawdling Spanish students 

This one requires strategic planning because if you get stuck behind them, you can say bye-bye to your plans.

Shutterstock 424847623

10. When the bartender in Coppers remakes your drink for free after you spilled it

Not that you were drunk, the glass was slippery...

Shutterstock 377929225

11. Knowing exactly what people mean when they say "one of the side streets off Grafton Street"

Those poor souls who don't know the difference between Suffolk Street and Wicklow Street.

Wicklow St Snip

READ NEXT: YES - 22 Amazing New Acts Have Been Announced For Longitude

Clodagh McMeel

Written By

Clodagh McMeel

Just trying to get through life petting as many cats as possible.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
11 Tiny But Sweet Wins You'll Only Understand If You Live In Dublin
11 Tiny But Sweet Wins You'll Only Understand If You Live In Dublin
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin
10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Five Places To Go For Dinner In Dublin Tonight That We Absolutely Love
Food and Drink

Five Places To Go For Dinner In Dublin Tonight That We Absolutely Love
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
News

Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'
Food and Drink

A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
Feature

The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Entertainment

'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin