23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd

What were we thinking?

Bolero Vermelho De La Com Manga Longa 121905 180 99

The noughties was a shameful time for anyone who enjoyed looking good. And if you were an awkward teenager growing up among all this, you didn't stand a bloody chance.

Below are the 23 most criminally offensive garments we all donned ourselves with during that woeful time, and try not to be too hard on yourself for wearing them - we all did.

We all really, actually, unfortunately, did.

1. Parachute pants with flailing tassels

A cyclist's nightmare.

Free Shipping Body Jam Hip Hop Samba Font B Parachute B Font Rave Cargo Font B

Pic: aliexpress.com

2. Chains to hang off our trousers

In other words: JEANS JEWELLERY.

And which are still, apparently, a thing.

New Male Hiphop Hip Hop Metal Strap Font B Skull B Font Kulian Belt Men S

Pic: aliexpress.com

3. Buffalo runners

With the flames, obviously. You could get cheap knock offs in the Ilac Centre, but they didn't have the extra flames on the bottom too. Rumour has it they made you run faster.

Il Fullxfull 537785217 Gqey

Pics: Etsy

Il 570x N 537791815 6su0

Pics: Etsy

4. These yokes

Fluffy raver boots, worn with not much else.

Psychedelic Grid

Pic: Ebay

5. Circle belts

Which sat atop layered t-shirts and baggy cargo pants.

Aae2aab29d744983a9d0e1aedf76be3c

Pic: Pinterest

6. Von Dutch caps

The more colours, the better.

47b566b4852dec799e147f947a367268

Pic: Pinterest

7. Coloured O'Neills

Whereas some people would argue that normal O'Neills warrant a solo slot on this list, we felt that the baby blues, pinks and even red kinds took the biscuit.

New AssetFile

Pic: Adverts.ie

8. Charity wristbands

Favourites being The Red Cross, LIVESTRONG and the ones that said random buzzwords like 'STRENGTH' and 'HOPE' on them.

Worn all the way up the arm.

Charity Wristbands 0081 Md4t5rbd97m37fu41po9bmu6ckdwgjf7gla65wjfiu

Pic: www.veinteractive.com

9. Ties over anything except shirts

Business in the front, party in the back.

Avril Lavigne Clothes Tie Wall Handrail 3173 1920x1080

Pic: wallspapercraft.com

10. Mohawks

Because nothing says 'look at my bald head' like a line of vertical hair.

Short Mohawk

11. Studded belts

With the buckle worn on the hip, obvs.

Prd0d34fc0c 3098 4f92 A409 F3888a0e86df

Pic: vegetarian-shoes.co.uk

12. GAP hoodies

Before Abercrombie and Hollister were a thing, GAP held a tight grip on the Irish market for many a year.

Pastel colours for nights out, with navy and white worn for P.E., obviously.

S L1000

Pic: Ebay

13. Velour trackies

For both men and women alike.

Disclaimer: Sometimes had JUICY written across the arse.

C2705787bf3fac22f49ca10264f156aa

Pic: Pinterest

14. Farmers' caps

This confused the Irish public, as these tweed beauties were usually worn by elderly men trying to keep their scalps from burning while footing turf.

Then all of a sudden MTV calls them trendy?

What's next, waders?!

51825648 420x560

Pic: www.idolator.com

15. Coloured sunglasses

Black lenses were just not a thing, and neither was protection from the sun, apparently.

B47b476bfd3e61cd45100a784aa6273f

Pic: pinterest

16. Denim on denim on denim on denim etc

B*witched had this look down years before Brit & JT rocked up in full Canadian Tuxedo.

Bwitched 99

Pic: Indepedent.ie

17. Shite highlights

Whether it was zebra stripes on ladies or frosted tips on lads, we all got it wrong.

And Sun-In only made matters worse.

Boys Short Hairstyles 2010 Boys Hairstyles Fashion 0

Pic: blogspot.com

18. Puka Shell necklaces

People would come home from holidays with suitcases full of these yokes, as they'd often break in an explosive fashion.

51xf Ll5tf L Ul1500

Pic: Amazon

19. Boleros

Honestly, what the fuck was their purpose?

Bolero Vermelho De La Com Manga Longa 121905 180 99

Pic: posthaus.com

20. Collars on collars on collars

Making it rain with Abercrombie polos. Pop that shit, bro!

Tumblr Inline Mjo19gc Iu V1r5whzi

Pic: make-statements.com

21. Ed Hardy everything

T-shirts, hats, jeans, badges, you name it - we had it.

Ed Hardy T Shirts Ed Hardy Love Kills Slowly Graphic T Shirt The New Collection 2757 1 7

Pic: bornonthestreets.com

22. These ridiculous trousers that were too big for everyone

But, to be fair, mums loved them because you were never ever going to grow out of them.

Kikwear32den

Pic: goneblue.com

23. And finally, absolutely anything with this little guy on the front

Crafty little fucker conned the shit out of us, and all of our Confirmation money.

Nope 8 752x501

Pic: dailyedge.ie

