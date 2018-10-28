23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd
What were we thinking?
The noughties was a shameful time for anyone who enjoyed looking good. And if you were an awkward teenager growing up among all this, you didn't stand a bloody chance.
Below are the 23 most criminally offensive garments we all donned ourselves with during that woeful time, and try not to be too hard on yourself for wearing them - we all did.
We all really, actually, unfortunately, did.
1. Parachute pants with flailing tassels
A cyclist's nightmare.
2. Chains to hang off our trousers
In other words: JEANS JEWELLERY.
And which are still, apparently, a thing.
3. Buffalo runners
With the flames, obviously. You could get cheap knock offs in the Ilac Centre, but they didn't have the extra flames on the bottom too. Rumour has it they made you run faster.
4. These yokes
Fluffy raver boots, worn with not much else.
5. Circle belts
Which sat atop layered t-shirts and baggy cargo pants.
6. Von Dutch caps
The more colours, the better.
7. Coloured O'Neills
Whereas some people would argue that normal O'Neills warrant a solo slot on this list, we felt that the baby blues, pinks and even red kinds took the biscuit.
8. Charity wristbands
Favourites being The Red Cross, LIVESTRONG and the ones that said random buzzwords like 'STRENGTH' and 'HOPE' on them.
Worn all the way up the arm.
9. Ties over anything except shirts
Business in the front, party in the back.
10. Mohawks
Because nothing says 'look at my bald head' like a line of vertical hair.
11. Studded belts
With the buckle worn on the hip, obvs.
12. GAP hoodies
Before Abercrombie and Hollister were a thing, GAP held a tight grip on the Irish market for many a year.
Pastel colours for nights out, with navy and white worn for P.E., obviously.
13. Velour trackies
For both men and women alike.
Disclaimer: Sometimes had JUICY written across the arse.
14. Farmers' caps
This confused the Irish public, as these tweed beauties were usually worn by elderly men trying to keep their scalps from burning while footing turf.
Then all of a sudden MTV calls them trendy?
What's next, waders?!
15. Coloured sunglasses
Black lenses were just not a thing, and neither was protection from the sun, apparently.
16. Denim on denim on denim on denim etc
B*witched had this look down years before Brit & JT rocked up in full Canadian Tuxedo.
17. Shite highlights
Whether it was zebra stripes on ladies or frosted tips on lads, we all got it wrong.
And Sun-In only made matters worse.
18. Puka Shell necklaces
People would come home from holidays with suitcases full of these yokes, as they'd often break in an explosive fashion.
19. Boleros
Honestly, what the fuck was their purpose?
20. Collars on collars on collars
Making it rain with Abercrombie polos. Pop that shit, bro!
21. Ed Hardy everything
T-shirts, hats, jeans, badges, you name it - we had it.
22. These ridiculous trousers that were too big for everyone
But, to be fair, mums loved them because you were never ever going to grow out of them.
23. And finally, absolutely anything with this little guy on the front
Crafty little fucker conned the shit out of us, and all of our Confirmation money.
