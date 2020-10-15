Beauty and the Beast - The ugly side of Covid and the beauty industry

Everyone knows the effects Covid-19 has had on the hospitality industry... but how has it impacted the beauty industry?
Covid has affected everyone and everything. There's not one person on this planet whose life hasn't been impacted in some way - big or small - over the past few months. A thought that is both comforting and terrifying at the same time.
10 months into 2020 and I think it's fair to say that this year has been the absolute pits. There have been some redeeming factors and good news nuggets along the way, but overall, most people would probably describe their outlook as a little more on the glass half empty side of things at the minute.
Taking its toll on everything from the way we socialise to the way we do business, one aspect that hasn't gotten so much air time is the beauty side of things... and by that I mean the beauty industry and how a global pandemic has rubbed dirt on its usually glitzy exterior.
I spoke to local businesswoman Alyna of In Bloom Lashes on Dorset Street who confirmed that yes, times are very tough - not just for the food and beverage industry, but for everyone. Detailing her first year in business, Aly said:
"I started my business about a year ago, I do eyelash extensions, and never really got a chance to build my clientele as Covid happened.
"It was going well enough before all this madness but now even some of my regulars are not coming to get their lashes done as they’re working from home so probably they don’t feel like they need it for the time being.
"Last summer was busy enough considering I was at the start and I was very excited thinking that this spring/summer was only going to get better with people going on holidays, going to weddings, concerts etc., but all that has stopped due to Covid."
View this post on Instagram
✨ 𝕋𝔼𝕄ℙ𝕆ℝ𝔸ℝ𝕐 ℙℝ𝕀ℂ𝔼 𝔻ℝ𝕆ℙ ✨ ℍ𝕖𝕪 𝕘𝕦𝕪𝕤, 𝕀 𝕙𝕒𝕧𝕖 𝕤𝕠𝕞𝕖 𝕘𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝕟𝕖𝕨𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕒𝕝𝕝 🙌 𝔾𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕠𝕧𝕚𝕕-𝟙𝟡 𝕤𝕚𝕥𝕦𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕚𝕤 𝕥𝕣𝕪𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕦𝕤 𝕝𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝𝕪, 𝕀 𝕙𝕒𝕧𝕖 𝕕𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕕 𝕥𝕠 𝕋𝔼𝕄ℙ𝕆ℝ𝔸ℝ𝕀𝕃𝕐 𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕦𝕔𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕖𝕤! 💝 𝕃𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕚𝕤 𝕞𝕪 𝕡𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕀 𝕥𝕣𝕦𝕝𝕪 𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕥 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕖𝕒𝕔𝕙 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕪 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕠𝕗 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕥𝕠 𝕓𝕖 𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝕒𝕗𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕝𝕦𝕩𝕦𝕣𝕪 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕨𝕙𝕖𝕟 𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕥𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙 💞 ℍ𝕠𝕡𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕒 𝕤𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕖 𝕠𝕟 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕗𝕒𝕔𝕖𝕤 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕤 𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕖𝕣 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕖 𝕓𝕖𝕒𝕦𝕥𝕚𝕗𝕦𝕝!! 🥰 𝕃𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕 𝕥𝕠 𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕪𝕠𝕦 👁 𝕃𝕠𝕥𝕤 𝕠𝕗 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖, 𝔸𝕝𝕪 💗 . . . . . #eyelashextensions #eyelashes #pricedrop #luxurylashes #classiclashextensions #russianlashes #volumelashextensions #silklashes #healthylashes #pretty #dublinbeauty #dublinlashes #inbloomlashes #love #passion #addicted #thebest
A worrying time for business owners in the beauty industry, Aly has had many a sleepless night of late, admitting that worries and anxieties are through the roof these days.
"It gave me so much anxiety when we were told to close down and now it looks like we might need to do that again.
"It’s very sad and frustrating for me as I really love and enjoy my job so much. I was only looking forward to building my business up off the ground but it just looks like that’s not going to happen any time soon.
"I usually use Facebook and Instagram ads as I found them good for getting clients but they’re not even working anymore, I’m not getting any inquiries or anything.
I’m just confused and don’t know what to do, I guess we all are, unfortunately."
Verbalising what countless other entrepreneurs have been feeling, there is a certain sense of unity in knowing that she's not the only one struggling. Noting losses of up to 2k a month, it's a situation all too familiar to business owners - many of whom find themselves in even worse situations.
One look at Aly's online reviews will tell you that she's a customer favourite. Five stars across the board with words like "delighted" and "highly recommend" continuously popping up in client feedback.
With Christmas just around the corner and everyone trying to support local, it's safe to say that gift-giving will look a little different this year and vouchers for small independent businesses could be the way forward. Looking out for the little guys - no matter what industry they're in - has never been more important.