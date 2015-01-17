Feature

10 Dreamy Date Ideas For When It's Sunny In Dublin

'Cause everything's more romantic in the sunshine

Sunny Date

It's pretty damn lovely this weekend, so conditions are perfect for outdoorsy dates.

"But what to do!", we hear you exclaim. Relax – as always, we got you.

Here are some sunny date ideas for your delectation and delight.

1. The Zoo

Sunny weather, a wide range of exotic animals (cute and scary) and loads of open spaces to walk around holding hands and taking in the atmosphere. Dreamy.

13006471 1523844001257965 4569726680527102594 N

2. Hiking in Ticknock

Ticknock trail is a spectacular mountain walk if you're looking for a bit of fresh air on a beautiful summer's day. At the top you can see stunning views that span over Dublin City, Wicklow mountains and Bray Head.

The trail isn't simple but in no way difficult, so you won't be straggling along behind your beloved trying to catch your breath.

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

3. Dun Laoghaire

The possibilities are endless on a sunny day in Dun Laoghaire. You can get an ice cream in Teddy's, a sit down meal in The Maritime Café or simply walk along the pier looking out into the blue.

You can't really go wrong with those options.

2016 01 16 10

4. Skywalking in Croker

There's nothing quite like getting an incredible view of the city from over 17 storeys to get your date's heart racing.

But before you go, just say a quick prayer that they're not afraid of heights.

1555418 862185977125012 5639793298573482559 N

5. Get a horse and carriage around the city

No better way to see the city that being guided around via horse and carriage. A truly romantic, and different, way to get around. And contrary to popular belief, they're not just for tourists.

Ire Dublin Horse Carriage 2 Hi Web

6. Rainforest Adventure Golf, Dundrum

A hilariously brilliant ice-breaker. You'll always have something to talk about, especially if you're rubbish.

Which you probably will be. Mini golf's hard.

Screen Shot 2014 10 23 At 20 24 47

7. Cans in The Pav

Hey, if it ain't broke...

Thepac 1

8. Hire a bike in Phoenix Park

Picturesque, romantic, and, hey, you could even sort yourself out with a tandem bike if you really want to get intimate.

Hey, if it's good enough for Beyoncé...

13043290 10154131500094483 1247588397312040086 N

9. Picnic in the Iveagh Gardens

Dublin's best kept secret. Right smack bang in the middle of everything, yet somehow not totally flooded with tourists. It's pure magic, and the picture haven to find sanctuary in a normally busy Dublin.

Pick up some treats and have yourselves an epic evening amidst the trees in this absolutely dreamy location.

Iveagh Gardens

10. Cocktails in House

A whopper drink selection, a beautiful terrace area for chit-chat and a lightweight covering to have your back in Dublin's erratic ever-changing weather? House has it all.

House 1

