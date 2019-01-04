Feature

I Finally Tried A Restaurant I Pass Everyday - And It Was The Best Dining Experience I've Ever Had

''Michelin chefs never give stars to casual dining venues - but I challenge them to come here and not be blown away.''

Fs

There are very few restaurants in this world that make you feel at home the moment you step in the door.

Truly atmospheric venues that swallow you whole and allow you to feel like part of the furniture before even uttering a sound.

I'm thrilled to say that I experienced the immense pleasure of visiting such an elusive location, right in the heart of Dublin city.

And that restaurant was, none other, than Damascus Gate

1486762 578232672248146 787799028 N
Ag
Kyjthgrefdsw

Yep, Damascus Gate.

The unassuming Syrian and Lebanese restaurant that you've probably walked by a thousand times. Clad with hand-painted lamps, beautifully woven rugs and some of the most divine crockery we've ever had the pleasure of slathering in olive oil in - we were hooked from the get go.

And oh, the olive oil...

There are simply no other words for the food other than incredible. Rich and delicate all in one. Flavoursome and tenderly textured. Light but also filling. And flavours that you genuinely won't find anywhere else in the capital.

The freshness of everything isn't even the best bit.

Proprietor Ghandi Mallak speaks to you as if you're one of his own, showing you how to get the absolute most out of your meal (he informed us that vine leaves should be eaten with a whole slice of lemon, and to our disbelief, he was bang on) and fills you in as to where exactly everything comes from.

He imports his own olives all the way from Syria, despite growing difficulty in recent times.

So confident is he in his own produce (he gets up at 5:30am every morning to make the baklava by hand) that he challenges any other Arabic restaurant in Ireland to match the flavour of his food.

Michelin chefs never give stars to casual dining venues - but I challenge them to come here and not be blown away.

Mallak built this place from the ground up, with hopes to someday achieve Michelin fame. Even more incredible than his drive, ambition and sheer determination to play the long game and let the food do the talking (he's never paid a penny on marketing in his life) is his work ethic.

You'd be just as likely to see him washing dishes as importing produce, creating an empire - moussaka by moussaka.

We ordered olives, Syrian cheese, crispy bread and a Jerusalem Mezza with fresh bread to start.

Capture 170519 160823
3
1 170519 160829
2 170519 160958

You'll have noticed two things already:

  • Yes, the portion sizes are lavish, to say the least.
  • And yes, this is a great spot to bring vegetarians.

On came mains, and we tucked into ions of vine leaves and Syrian Moussaka. While we didn't indulge in wine, the list was as impressive as it was tempting - with everything from Syrian Arak to Orange Muscat on offer.

4 170519 164136
7 170519 164152
Capture 170519 164252
5 170519 164156
Hgfdsa
Kijhgfd

Oh and remember that baklava we mentioned that he hand makes at 5:30 each morning? Well yeah, it's really bloody good.

We haven't even gotten to the best bit yet.

Thursday night in Damascus Gate is a cultural feast for the senses, as they've only gone and bloody got a belly dancer in for the night. A wildly impressive display by the most charming lady, who involves everyone and really gets everyone into the spirit of things.

Yyhtgrfed
Ethethet
Heth

A wildly fun time for all and anyone who likes a good night out and feeling totally welcome.

We stayed there for four hours without even noticing the time go by. And to me, that's the sign of a good restaurant.

They say a Middle Eastern diet boasts incredible heath benefits, longer life and can even prevent heart failure. And after that meal, I can attest to a much happier well-being all round.

Damascus Gate is located at 10 Camden Street Upper, Dublin 2.

READ NEXT: PIC: A Set Of Extremely Bold Ads Has Been Removed By Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
I Finally Tried A Restaurant I Pass Everyday - And It Was The Best Dining Experience I've Ever Had
I Finally Tried A Restaurant I Pass Everyday - And It Was The Best Dining Experience I've Ever Had
A Night Of Asian Craft And Cuisine Awaits In This Abbey Street Eatery
A Night Of Asian Craft And Cuisine Awaits In This Abbey Street Eatery
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
Seven Refreshingly Romantic Dates In Dublin For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Seven Refreshingly Romantic Dates In Dublin For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Can You Answer These 25 Pub Quiz Questions Without Making A Mistake?
Can You Answer These 25 Pub Quiz Questions Without Making A Mistake?
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
An Italian Restaurant Hidden Underneath One Of Dublin's Busiest Streets Impresses On First Bite
An Italian Restaurant Hidden Underneath One Of Dublin's Busiest Streets Impresses On First Bite
10 Things To Do In Dublin This January That Don’t Involve Drink
10 Things To Do In Dublin This January That Don’t Involve Drink
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
The Wright Venue In Swords Is Closing Down Later This Month
News

The Wright Venue In Swords Is Closing Down Later This Month
This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Taking Up A New Hobby For 2019? Here's Seven Fun Workshops And Classes In Dublin
Lifestyle

Taking Up A New Hobby For 2019? Here's Seven Fun Workshops And Classes In Dublin
Your Ultimate Dry January Weekend Guide
What's On

Your Ultimate Dry January Weekend Guide

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group