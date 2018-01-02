Feature

13 Reasons Why January Is The Worst Feckin' Month Of The Year

You're broke, no one wants to do anything, and suddenly you've gotta eat healthy... this SUCKS

Exhausted After Exercise

After delightfully lazy, food-filled holidays, many of us only started back at work today. 

Here's why it's perfectly normal to feel down in the dumps on this most terrible of months - and we're right there with you. 

1. You experience severe chocolate withdrawal symptoms

You've spent the last two weeks gorging on selection boxes, Quality Street and every chocolate biscuit you could get your hands on from the shitty tins you received from your extended family.

How can you be expected to resume ordinary life?  

Sweets

2. Your body is not what it used to be

Your self-destructive consumption over the holidays has resulted in an inability to climb stairs without taking a breather halfway up.

Heavy Breathing

READ: Beat That Post-Christmas Bloat With These Nutrition Tips

3. The gym is packed

The season of goodwill quickly evaporates as you set foot in your local gymnasium and immediately hate every other inconsiderate fecker in the place. 

Gym In January

4. No money

You made it rain like a Rockefeller over Christmas only to discover that you can no longer afford to pay the rent and that you'll be subsisting solely on cold tins of beans this month.

I Spent All My Money

5. You'll be incredibly bored but no one wants to do anything

See 'No money'.

Bored

READ: How To Cope With January's Return To Reality

6. It's dark when you get up and dark when you get home

Hello Darkness

7. The weather's so shite

All journeys now seem unnecessary.

Teresa

8. Eating healthy SUCKS

To atone for the calorific sins of Christmas you've had to go the complete other way and you no likey.

Smashing A Dinner Plate

READ: These 10 Healthy Muffin Recipes Will Revolutionise Your Meal Planning

9. You're forced to evaluate all your life's problems, attempt to solve them...

... And quickly realise you're a lost cause.

Pathetic Loser

10. You keep forgetting it's not 2017 anymore

What Year Is It

11. You die a little when you have to put away the Christmas decorations

Just a little longer, eh? Please?!

Waterworks New

12. It's no longer acceptable to have chocolate for breakfast

At Christmas time there's just so much chocolate around the place that the only way you could possibly get through it all is to allow yourself to eat it at any time of day or night.

Unfortunately, this is not socially acceptable at any other time of year. 

Love Chocolate

READ: Every Single Rose, Celebration, Quality Street And Miniature Hero – Ranked From Worst To Best

13. You've to return to work after a lengthy period of blissful laziness

You had a good run over the Christmas break. Laughs were had, food was enjoyed, pyjamas were worn beyond any reasonable degree of cleanliness, but now you must return to reality.

Fuckin' January.

Robin Crying

READ NEXT: 12 Reasons Why January Isn't So Crap After All

january worst month
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
13 Reasons Why January Is The Worst Feckin' Month Of The Year
13 Reasons Why January Is The Worst Feckin' Month Of The Year
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
9 Travel Milestones That Every Irish Millennial Knows All Too Well
9 Travel Milestones That Every Irish Millennial Knows All Too Well
WATCH: This Sketch Is Absolutely All Of Us Back In Work After Christmas
WATCH: This Sketch Is Absolutely All Of Us Back In Work After Christmas
12 Sure Fire Signs That Today Is New Year's Day
12 Sure Fire Signs That Today Is New Year's Day
11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
6 Things To Do On NYE In Dublin If You Don't Know Many People
6 Things To Do On NYE In Dublin If You Don't Know Many People
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd
23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd
Mattress Mick Has Released A New Video And It's Truly Bizarre
News

Mattress Mick Has Released A New Video And It's Truly Bizarre
Teen Accused Of Slashing Woman's Neck In Dun Laoghaire To Face Further Charges
News

Teen Accused Of Slashing Woman's Neck In Dun Laoghaire To Face Further Charges
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
News

Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Feature

12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin