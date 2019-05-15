The Ultimate Dublin ‘Pint Of Guinness’ Bucket List

د . إAEDSRر . س

Nothing beats a good pint of Guinness and when it comes to the best places in the world to sample a pint of the black stuff – Dublin is obviously at the top of that list.

We’ve created this list not based on the best pints (too much debate on that one!) but rather the most wonderful settings.

Places you absolutely have to visit at least once and try a pint.

How many have you done?

1. The Palace Bar

Always been just as popular with country folk coming up for the GAA matches as it is with Dubliners and tourists alike.

Old school pub with great pints and no airs or graces.

Screen Shot 2014 05 01 At 16 11 54

2. Mulligans

One of the most iconic bars in Dublin and you get the feeling that very little has changed in the 250 odd years it has been around.

You could just imagine yourself working down in the docks back in the day as you sup that lovely pint.

Screen Shot 2014 06 04 At 14 22 29

3. The Stag’s Head

Just off Dame Street this dark pub is the perfect place to get a pint in the heart of winter but it also doubles up with their street ‘terrace’ in the summer as the entire road is filled with people sinking the black stuff.

Mercantile

4. The Long Hall

Located on George’s Street, this pub has hardly changed over the years and it is like stepping back in time when you grab your pint and take the world in.

Especially nice spot given all the trendy spots nearby so a refreshing look at what Ireland used to be like.

Screen Shot 2014 06 04 At 14 20 31

5. Gravediggers

This one is well tucked away in the North of the city, away from all the normal tourist attraction which is probably what makes it so special. A huge history and easily the best pint of Guinness in the capital in our humble opinions.

Screen Shot 2014 06 04 At 14 03 33

6. Gibneys Of Malahide

A proper pub that is the heart and soul of the village. Loads of nooks and crannies to smuggle that Guinness into and enjoy those first few sups.

Screen Shot 2017 09 26 At 15 58 00

7. Kehoes

If you’ve not had a pint of Guinness on a summer’s day standing outside Kehoes then you just have never experienced the real Dublin.

The fact that the bar is tiny shouldn’t take away too much from this iconic summer landmark.

Screen Shot 2014 06 04 At 14 18 47

8. Grogan’s

One of the most iconic pubs in the country with some of the best people-watching to be had. The only thing you’ll need with that pint is one of their lovely toasties. A pub as it should be.

Grogans

9. Neary’s

If you happen to be thirsty when doing a little bit of shopping on Grafton Street then this is the spot for you. Very old school and you’d nearly miss it between all the fancy shops and flower stands but has an epic pint that can’t be missed.

Screen Shot 2014 06 04 At 14 17 06

10. The Storehouse

You won’t be popping in here too often for a pint if you are a local, but it is a must-see for tourists or to bring anybody who is staying with you/ visiting Dublin.

If they can’t get the Guinness right here – there is no hope.

Pretty special view too.

Screen Shot 2014 06 04 At 14 15 21

11. Toners

There are a few decent contenders along Baggot Street to make this list but we went with Toner’s because of the classic feel, high tables and no nonsense approach to getting you a great pint of the black stuff.

12. The Shelbourne Hotel

One for those who are looking for a classy pint and some high-end surroundings.

Great for people watching and a must visit before any Irish rugby game.

Screen Shot 2017 09 26 At 16 00 53

13. The Dawson Lounge

The smallest bar in Ireland.

You’d be lucky to fit 20 people in here which means there is nearly always an incredible atmosphere.

Screen Shot 2017 09 26 At 16 13 26

14. O’Donoghue’s

Hard to find a pub that is more loved anywhere in Dublin.

Packed most nights of the week and doing what they’ve been doing for decades.

Screen Shot 2017 09 26 At 16 14 25

15. Cobblestone, Smithfield

The place you want to go if music is your thing with a pint.

Always a good session on in here and one of the most rustic settings in the city.

148735 10151123431754428 426824494 N

16. Confession Box

A proper old Irish pub in every sense of the word.

Character oozing out of every single pore of the place and always a great story being told by somebody.

Screen Shot 2017 09 26 At 16 09 09

17. The Swan

Only a stones throw from Stephen’s Green but like stepping back in time.

A lovely spot to meet friends and linger over a few creamy pints having the craic.

Screen Shot 2017 09 26 At 16 11 20

