The Dublin Weekend Bucket List - 30 Things Everybody Living Here Should Do Once

1. Climb the sugarloaf
Not the hardest climb in the world but it will reward you with the best views of the city.
2. Climb the roof at Croke Park
A tour organised to get an incredible view from the city centre as well as some amazing back story on the GAA.
ERICSSON SKYLINE DUSK TOURS ARE BACK! Beginning on Friday 27th October, our Dusk tour gives visitors the opportunity to watch Ireland's capital move from twilight to darkness and see the glow of Dublin's lights.
3. Picnic In St Stephen's Green
Grab a sandwich, takeaway or slice of pizza and enjoy one of the prettiest parks in Ireland.
No trip to Dublin is complete without a stroll through St Stephen's Green, resplendent with twinkling fountains, towering knarled trees and families of ducks relaxing on the pond. As the leaves fall for autumn, they begin to gather along the walkways in huge mounds of yellow, red and orange.
4. Afternoon Tea In The Merrion
A super high end treat. The cakes look like art work.
We're loving the perfect symmetry of the Art Afternoon Tea pastries!
5. Try The Viking Splash Tour
You see them every single day of the week. Jump on one and have some unexpected fun.
A pack of roaring Vikings, led by Captain Pat, down at Grand Canal Basin just now!
6. Spend The Day In Howth Walking And Eating
An absolute dream of a village. Walk the cliffs and then eat seafood.
Howth - Only 15 kilometers from Dublin, Howth lies on a peninsula. You can quickly get from the city to paradise. With the "Dart" train you can also easily get here.
7. An afternoon of pints in the Gravediggers
Forget about all your worries and get into one of the best pubs in Ireland. Always tops our best Guinness in Dublin polls.
8. Walk all the way out the Great South Wall
Start at Sandymount and walk for an hour all the way out into Dublin Bay.
9. Ride The Dart From Start To Finish
No better way to get a proper understanding of Dublin bay and the beautiful scenery of this city.
10. Have A Cocktail In The Blind Pig
The cocktails here are quite simply as good as it gets in life.
11. Go see a show at Pantibar
Pure entertainment. A laugh a minute.
12. Trad music session in Cobblestone
A proper Irish pub in every sense of the world. Marvel at the amazing musical talent.
13. Visit The Trinity Library
Right in the centre of the city and first stop for many tourists but yet so few of us have ever been.
14. Kilmainham Gaol
A place packed full of history and seriously knowledgable staff make this a must visit.
15. Go big in Copper Face Jacks
Stay late into the morning and dance the night away.
16. Eat In Chapter One
There are tons of amazing restaurants in Dublin but this one is right up there and should be on the bucket list of any serious foodie.
Love chocolate? Here, head pastry chef Darren Hogarty is glazing a passion fruit and dark chocolate birthday cake for a group celebrating a birthday here this evening.
17. Visit Glasnevin Cemetery
The tours are incredible and the history oozes out of ever part of the place.
18. See a gig in Whelan's
A real home for music lovers in the capital. A few pints and some quality tunes.
19. Jog Around Phoenix Park
One of the biggest and most beautiful open spaces in Europe. See if you can jog all the way around it.
20. Walk The Grand Canal
You've probably walked small stretches of it but it stretches all the way out of the city and as you follow it you'll be exposed to all the amazing parts of Dublin.
21. Drink in the gravity bar
The best view bar none.
22. Swim the 40 foot
No matter what the weather you'll find people dipping in here. Brave the cold and you'll feel amazing.
The lovely forty foot in monochrome, simple but beautiful
23. Eat a Teddy's / Scrumdiddlys on Dún Laoghaire pier
A lovely walk which is only improved with an amazing icecream.
24. Brunch In Dublin 8
Choose from the amazing spots like Fumbally or Bibis and enjoy this vibrant part of the city for a long lazt weekend morning.
25. Zip Line In Ticknock
A relatively recent addition. Not one for those afraid of heights.
26. Traverse Dublin without passing a pub
It is actually possible. Aa proper challenge to either walk or cycle and great way to see the city.
27. Walk Donabate Beach down to Malahide
One of the most stunning and quietest beaches you'll ever find. Sometimes you'll have it entirely to yourself.
28. Powerscourt Gardens
Have a long walk and drink in the beautiful views and perfectly maintained grounds.
29. Have the best hot chocolate in town
This is so good you'll be in heaven within a moment.
30. Chester Beatty Library
An absolute treasure and somewhere where you could get lost for hours and escape the madness of the real world!
Fun fact: That lawn down there has a word written in ancient Gaelic which means "Welcome!" This is the helicopter landing pad for all special dignitaries Think: Presidents, Prime Minister's Kings & Queens. Photo taken in the rose garden of the Chester Beatty Artistic Library
