The Dublin Weekend Bucket List - 30 Things Everybody Living Here Should Do Once

Start working your way through that list

It's one of the greatest cities in the world but how much of it have you really seen?

The vast majority of people work all week long, so the weekends are the one time to get out there and properly enjoy what Dublin has to offer.

We thought we'd create a list of things that people absolutely have to do at least once when they live here. Start ticking them off...

1. Climb the sugarloaf

Not the hardest climb in the world but it will reward you with the best views of the city.

2. Climb the roof at Croke Park

A tour organised to get an incredible view from the city centre as well as some amazing back story on the GAA.

3. Picnic In St Stephen's Green

Grab a sandwich, takeaway or slice of pizza and enjoy one of the prettiest parks in Ireland.

4. Afternoon Tea In The Merrion

A super high end treat. The cakes look like art work.

5. Try The Viking Splash Tour

You see them every single day of the week. Jump on one and have some unexpected fun.

6. Spend The Day In Howth Walking And Eating

An absolute dream of a village. Walk the cliffs and then eat seafood.

7. An afternoon of pints in the Gravediggers

Forget about all your worries and get into one of the best pubs in Ireland. Always tops our best Guinness in Dublin polls.

8. Walk all the way out the Great South Wall

Start at Sandymount and walk for an hour all the way out into Dublin Bay.

9. Ride The Dart From Start To Finish

No better way to get a proper understanding of Dublin bay and the beautiful scenery of this city.

10. Have A Cocktail In The Blind Pig

The cocktails here are quite simply as good as it gets in life.

11. Go see a show at Pantibar

Pure entertainment. A laugh a minute.

12. Trad music session in Cobblestone

A proper Irish pub in every sense of the world. Marvel at the amazing musical talent.

13. Visit The Trinity Library

Right in the centre of the city and first stop for many tourists but yet so few of us have ever been.

14. Kilmainham Gaol

A place packed full of history and seriously knowledgable staff make this a must visit.

15. Go big in Copper Face Jacks

Stay late into the morning and dance the night away.

16. Eat In Chapter One

There are tons of amazing restaurants in Dublin but this one is right up there and should be on the bucket list of any serious foodie.

17. Visit Glasnevin Cemetery

The tours are incredible and the history oozes out of ever part of the place.

18. See a gig in Whelan's

A real home for music lovers in the capital. A few pints and some quality tunes.

19. Jog Around Phoenix Park

One of the biggest and most beautiful open spaces in Europe. See if you can jog all the way around it.

20. Walk The Grand Canal

You've probably walked small stretches of it but it stretches all the way out of the city and as you follow it you'll be exposed to all the amazing parts of Dublin.

21. Drink in the gravity bar

The best view bar none.

22. Swim the 40 foot

No matter what the weather you'll find people dipping in here. Brave the cold and you'll feel amazing.

23. Eat a Teddy's / Scrumdiddlys on Dún Laoghaire pier

A lovely walk which is only improved with an amazing icecream.

24. Brunch In Dublin 8

Choose from the amazing spots like Fumbally or Bibis and enjoy this vibrant part of the city for a long lazt weekend morning.

25. Zip Line In Ticknock

A relatively recent addition. Not one for those afraid of heights.

26. Traverse Dublin without passing a pub

It is actually possible. Aa proper challenge to either walk or cycle and great way to see the city.

27. Walk Donabate Beach down to Malahide

One of the most stunning and quietest beaches you'll ever find. Sometimes you'll have it entirely to yourself.

28. Powerscourt Gardens

Have a long walk and drink in the beautiful views and perfectly maintained grounds.

29. Have the best hot chocolate in town

This is so good you'll be in heaven within a moment.

30. Chester Beatty Library

An absolute treasure and somewhere where you could get lost for hours and escape the madness of the real world!