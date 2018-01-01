Feature

WATCH: This Sketch Is Absolutely All Of Us Back In Work After Christmas

'Yeah yeah was grand, actually didn't even drink that much...'

Suffering today?

You're not alone. Not by a long shot. 

It seems like everyone is either sniffling, holding a sore head or suffering through the end of a sore throat in work this week - and this is expertly shown through this Rory's Stories video. 

It's so spot on, it's actually scary. 

Rory's stories back to work rap
