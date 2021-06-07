11 city centre pubs that are back open today

For the past few days, the city's pubs have been rolling in the beer kegs and dusting down the tables in preparation for their big return.

After six months of closure for some and a whole lot longer for others, pubs across the city can FINALLY welcome customers back today. Every way you turn in the city centre, you'll be met by outdoor drinkers and diners and while we must wait until July to head inside our favourite spots, this is still a pretty big milestone.

There will be plenty of spots to choose from but we've narrowed the list of pubs reopening today down to eleven for your convenience.

O'Donoghues

 

The Bankers

Pantibar

 

The Boars Head

Grogans

Fitzsimons

Porterhouse

Porterhouse Central will be unveiling their brand new beer garden. More on that here.

Toners

The Swan

The Hairy Lemon

The Stag's Head

(header pic: Fitzsimons)

