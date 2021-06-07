11 city centre pubs that are back open today

For the past few days, the city's pubs have been rolling in the beer kegs and dusting down the tables in preparation for their big return.
After six months of closure for some and a whole lot longer for others, pubs across the city can FINALLY welcome customers back today. Every way you turn in the city centre, you'll be met by outdoor drinkers and diners and while we must wait until July to head inside our favourite spots, this is still a pretty big milestone.
There will be plenty of spots to choose from but we've narrowed the list of pubs reopening today down to eleven for your convenience.
O'Donoghues
The beginning of the end ☀️#ODonoghues #MerrionRow #Dublin pic.twitter.com/WbuYovwWBM
— O'Donoghue's (@ODonoghues15) June 3, 2021
The Bankers
Ya can't beat a fully stocked cellar and cold room. The kitchen fridges will soon be filled with food too 😋#GuinnessTime @LVADublinPubs @GuinnessIreland @the5LampsBeer @Heineken_IE @phbrew @DingleWhiskey #BankHolidayMonday pic.twitter.com/vYBRw0ez44
— TheBankers (@thebankersbar) June 4, 2021
Pantibar
PANTIBAR & PENNYLANE will OPEN for outside and takeaway from 3pm this Monday. 🎉🎈🌈
No bookings, just come along.
It's been a looooong time and we are *so* looking forward to having you back! pic.twitter.com/MfZJlnBYSc
— Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) June 4, 2021
The Boars Head
3 days to lift off 😎🍻 @boarsheaddublin #CapelStreet #Reopening #OutdoorSummer pic.twitter.com/kypKrGasx3
— Rónán Hourican (@ronanhourican) June 4, 2021
Grogans
A picture 15 months in the making#GuinnessTime pic.twitter.com/BaYl6GHm7e
— Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) June 3, 2021
Fitzsimons
Porterhouse
Porterhouse Central will be unveiling their brand new beer garden. More on that here.
Toners
The countdown is on and we are VERY excited to reopen soon🍻
.
It will be great to see some familiar faces next week🎉 pic.twitter.com/GJIYCWmn51
— Toners Pub Dublin (@Tonerspub) June 2, 2021
The Swan
We are ready and really looking forward to meeting all our customers tomorrow from 2. It’s been way too long!!! @LVADublinPubs @Powers_Whiskey @DiageoIreland @VisitDublin @DublinTown @Failte_Ireland pic.twitter.com/gf1A0trL3m
— The Swan Bar (@theswanbar1661) June 6, 2021
The Hairy Lemon
The Stag's Head
(header pic: Fitzsimons)